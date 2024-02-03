Highlights Cardiff City attempted to secure a late move for Kieffer Moore, but finances were a major barrier.

Moore's return could have given Cardiff a lift and boosted the crowd, but they were unable to get a deal over the line.

The Wales international secured a loan switch to Ipswich Town instead.

Cardiff City attempted to secure a late move for Kieffer Moore, according to Wales Online.

The Wales international was the subject of interest throughout the summer and January transfer windows, but a move away from AFC Bournemouth didn't materialise for the striker during the summer window.

However, links to Championship clubs persisted during the winter window and with the player open to going out on loan to play more football, it was unclear whether he was going to remain at the Vitality Stadium or not.

According to the Bournemouth Daily Echo, he was going to be included in the Cherries' matchday squad against West Ham United on deadline day night, meaning a move seemed unlikely at that point.

But with Bournemouth securing a move for Enes Unal, Andoni Iraola's side decided to sanction an exit for Moore, who has joined Ipswich Town on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

He could have potentially left permanently, but a temporary switch to Portman Road was negotiated in the end, with Kieran McKenna's side winning the battle for his signature.

And it seems as though they had to battle hard for his signature, with Cardiff City and Sunderland also being linked with a move for him.

The Black Cats were in desperate need of an experienced goalscorer, but it was the Tractor Boys who came out on top in this race.

Cardiff City tried to hijack Ipswich Town's move for Kieffer Moore

Having made some impressive signings this term despite being limited in terms of who they could bring in, it wouldn't have been a surprise to have seen Moore rejoin the Bluebirds.

Cardiff City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Window Manolis Siopis Trabzonspor Permanent Summer Dimitrios Goutas Sivasspor Permanent Aaron Ramsey OGC Nice Permanent Yakou Meite Reading FC Permanent Karlan Grant West Brom Loan Ike Ugbo Troyes Loan Jonathan Panzo Nottingham Forest Loan Josh Bowler Nottingham Forest Loan Runar Alex Runarsson Arsenal Loan Ryotaro Tsunoda Yokohama F. Marinos Permanent Winter Nat Phillips Liverpool Loan Ethan Horvath Cardiff City Permanent Josh Wilson-Esbrand Manchester City Loan Famara Diedhiou Granada Loan

He is a Wales international and has played for the Bluebirds before, enjoying real success at the Cardiff City Stadium before sealing a move to Bournemouth in January 2022.

With this, it's no real surprise that Erol Bulut's side tried to secure an agreement for him ahead of Ipswich.

But finances were a major barrier, meaning they couldn't get a deal over the line.

Cardiff City could have benefitted from having Kieffer Moore

Cardiff are in a respectable place when you compare it to where they spent much of the season last term.

However, Moore could have given them a lift.

Not only is he a goalscorer - but he would also give the crowd a real boost with his return.

Unfortunately, they were unable to get a deal over the line in the end and thankfully for the Bluebirds, they were able to secure an agreement for Famara Diedhiou in the end.

It's just a shame they were unable to bring Moore in as well, because the Welshman probably would have thrived in a familiar setting.