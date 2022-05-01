Cardiff City transfer update emerges on potential pursuit of Gareth Bale

Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman has failed to rule out a potential transfer move for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale in the summer, speaking candidly on BBC Radio Wales.

The 32-year-old is set to depart the Bernabeu on the expiration of his current terms in the Spanish capital this summer, potentially provoking a war between several sides for his signature with no side needing to pay a penny to Madrid for his services.

This exit may come as something of a relief for the Welshman who has endured a turbulent time with his side, being the subject of intense criticism from the nation’s press and notoriously enduring a tough relationship with former boss Zinedine Zidane.

He even returned to England temporarily last term as he re-joined Tottenham Hotspur on a loan spell and managed to record an impressive 11 goals in 20 Premier League matches, though a permanent move to the English capital failed to materialise.

Spurs may fancy their chances of luring the 32-year-old back to London when the summer comes along – but another side that may be weighing up a move is Cardiff City – who play at the heart of the winger’s home nation.

Considering the fact the Bluebirds are likely to be operating within a limited budget this summer, a move seems unlikely but chairman Dalman has failed to rule it out completely.

He said: “Look, I have nothing to add to what you already know.

“Gareth Bale’s going to do what Gareth Bale wants and we are willing listeners.

“We would open our arms if he chooses to do that (returns to Wales).”

The Verdict:

Considering how much he is adored by Wales and how much he seems to enjoy representing his home nation, it would be no huge shock if he was to turn up at the Cardiff City Stadium because he needs to go somewhere where he can feel loved.

After enduring such a difficult spell during the latter stages of his time at Madrid, being the subject of huge attention from the media for negative reasons at his next club could leave him in the worst possible state of mind.

However, at 32, he still has plenty of time to make his mark at the highest level and this is why he may wait two or three more years before returning to his home country and you would imagine that’s where he may finish his playing career.

He could potentially ply his trade in the Welsh top-tier – but a move to Cardiff or Swansea City seems more likely and with the former playing in the capital – they may hold the advantage over the latter in a potential transfer race in the coming years.

Any move for him would need to make sense financially though – because they seem to be a club that have been affected quite heavily by the Covid-19 pandemic and with this – they desperately need to ensure they retain control of their wage bill.