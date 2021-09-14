Cardiff City transfer update emerges on Kieffer Moore after previous Wolves interest

Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore would be interested in a move to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers according to Birmingham Live, after being the subject of a bid from Bruno Lage’s side on deadline day.

However, the same report also states a forward isn’t at the top of the West Midlands outfit’s transfer agenda as things despite their late offer last month, potentially ruling out a move for the 29-year-old who has impressed for club and country over the past month.

After arriving in his home nation from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2020, Moore scored an impressive total of 20 Championship goals last term, becoming a key part of the Bluebirds’ squad along with former loanee Harry Wilson as the Welsh side secured an eighth-place finish.

With this, he was called up to his national side ahead of the European Championships, where he started all three games and impressed at the tournament with his physical presence up top.

He even managed to get himself on the scoresheet against Switzerland in Wales’ opening group game – but attracted little interest from other clubs in the summer until late on in the window when Football Insider first reported Wolverhampton Wanderers’ interest in his services.

After monitoring his situation at the Cardiff City Stadium, they finally launched a £7m bid on deadline day (9:35pm), an offer which was rejected by the Championship side who wanted £12m to let go of their star man up top.

That valuation alone may have already deterred any further move by the West Midlands side for the 29-year-old – but this reported focus on other areas may leave Moore without any move to the Premier League for the time being.

The Verdict:

At 29 and arguably in the peak of his career, it’s not surprising to hear his reported interest in a move to the top flight. But at the same time, Cardiff City isn’t the worst destination to be at right now.

Finishing in eighth last season and showing great character in their win against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, sitting in the same league position now, there’s every chance they could break into the top six at the end of the season.

They were in fantastic form when Mick McCarthy first came in and if they can regain that, even if it’s just for a month or two, it could go a long way in helping them to secure a play-off place.

From there, the play-offs are a lottery, so perhaps the forward can even get to the top flight even without a move away?

However, they need Kieffer Moore firing on all cylinders if they want to be up there and thus far, he hasn’t managed to get back into his goalscoring rhythm this term.

It will come at some point though, because scoring just one goal in six Championship games is a poor record by his standards and this will make him hungrier for goals in the coming weeks and months.

And as a Welshman, surely there’s no better feeling than plying your trade in your home nation? Promotion to the Premier League with the Bluebirds would be the icing on the cake.