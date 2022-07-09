Cardiff City transfer update emerges on key position

Championship side Cardiff City have now turned their attention to the forward department as they look to strengthen their squad further before the summer window shuts, according to Wales Online.

Steve Morison’s side have already been busy in the transfer market this summer, recruiting 10 players with all of their new arrivals coming in on permanent deals.

They have addressed several positions in the process, with Jak Alnwick and Ryan Allsop replacing Alex Smithies and the likes of Jamilu Collins and Mahlon Romeo coming to the Cardiff City Stadium to strengthen their backline.

Their central midfield has also been the subject of much-needed surgery following the departures of Leandro Bacuna, Tommy Doyle, Will Vaulks and Marlon Pack, with Andy Rinomhota, Ebou Adams and Romaine Sawyers all likely to contribute in a positive way during the 2022/23 season and beyond.

However, they are yet to address their forward area, a position that needs a lot of work with Isaac Vassell leaving on the expiration of his contract and former loan duo Jordan Hugill and Uche Ikpeazu returning to Norwich City and Middlesbrough.

The likes of James Collins, Max Watters and Mark Harris remain as options, but Derby County have been linked with the former.

At this stage, nothing is close to being done in terms of incomings in this department but the Bluebirds are broadening their horizons by exploring both loan and permanent deals, according to Wales Online.

The Verdict:

Considering they have focused on recruiting permanent players, they have the freedom to recruit at least two or three loanees to come in and bolster their forward department.

At this stage, the loan market may allow them to sign higher-quality players as opposed to looking at the remaining players available as free agents.

Both Hugill and Ikpeazu could be good players to have on loan once more, though Norwich and Boro may want to offload both permanently this summer if they are to cash in.

This could be a real stumbling block for Morison’s side who still won’t have a huge amount of money to play with, even when considering the number of players that have departed the Welsh capital on the expiration of their contracts.

Looking at their current squad, they could still benefit from another central defender as well with Aden Flint’s departure leaving a void in their defence. Their early business shouldn’t be sniffed at though with players of high quality already in the door.