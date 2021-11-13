Cardiff City transfer talking points: Kieffer Moore interest, Rubin Colwill and an area of concern

Cardiff City have endured a very disappointing 2021/22 season so far but will be hoping to pick up under Steve Morison who has recently been given the manager’s job for the remainder of the campaign.

The Bluebirds got back to winning ways in a 2-1 win at home to Huddersfield Town last time out, alleviating some of the supporters’ relegation fears.

Somehow Cardiff still have not scored a first half goal in the league this season, such that has been their toothless attacking process but key man Kieffer Moore bagged a brace against the Terriers to lift the mood in the Welsh capital.

The January transfer window is fast approaching for all Championship clubs and like everyone else, Cardiff will have some issues to address both incoming and potentially outgoing at the start of 2022 – let’s look at some of them.

Kieffer Moore

The journeyman striker was the subject of interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers towards the end of the summer window.

However, Wolves’ shortcomings in attack have largely been addressed in the last few months with Raul Jimenez returning to the scoresheet.

Moore is head and shoulders Cardiff’s best player and will be looking to improve his game further under the tutelage of former Premier League striker Steve Morison.

Interested parties are yet to emerge but Moore is definitely a player capable of contributing to a team in the lower echelons of the English top-flight.

Rubin Colwill

The Bluebirds are struggling financially at the minute and so Morison will not have a blank cheque to spend in the window.

It may be a case that he would not sell and recoup a fee in order to reinvest in the squad.

When you look at the assets in the Cardiff squad, outside of Moore the most lucrative, mainly due to his age, would probably be Rubin Colwill.

The 19-year-old has scored three times this season and earned his first caps for Wales, it will be interesting to see if he has gained any admirers when the rumour mill begins spinning in 2022.

Creativity

Creativity is something that Cardiff clearly lack at the moment, it is an obvious hole in their squad on paper and in terms of the attacking numbers they have posted.

There is so much weight on the shoulders of young Ryan Giles to provide penetrating balls in behind and some help would give the Bluebirds much more freedom.

It will be interesting to see what kind of resources Morison is afforded to put his stamp on the squad in January.