Cardiff City transfer stance revealed on Manchester City loanee

Championship club Cardiff City are likely to target Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle again during the summer transfer window, according to a latest update from Wales Online.

The 20-year-old has been one of five players to make a real impact at the Cardiff City Stadium since their arrival in January, with the midfielder establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet.

His arrival has coincided with the Bluebirds’ rise as they have now managed to drag themselves away from any relegation danger, having previously been hovering dangerously above the drop zone for a sizeable proportion of the campaign.

Quiz: Did Cardiff City sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Steven Caulker Fee Free

Managing to record three goal contributions in 12 league appearances for the Welsh outfit in the second tier, he is becoming a real asset going forward as well as a defensive asset and this is why Steve Morison will want to lure him back to the club on another loan deal in the summer.

Cardiff’s boss previously admitted that he thought he wouldn’t be able to bring any of his current temporary players back to Wales after the expiration of their loan spells – but that may not stop them trying as the Bluebirds look to strengthen ahead of what they hope will be a much brighter campaign.

They may have to stick to loans as well with chairman Mehmet Dalman painting a gloomy picture of the second-tier side’s financial situation in October, though a takeover could be a real game-changer in that regard.

The Verdict:

Having Doyle back would provide real stability at the club during what could be a turbulent summer, especially with takeover rumours beginning to spread last night with Morison probably unclear on what he will and won’t be able to do in the next transfer window because of that.

Added to this, there are also several first-teamers out of contract at the end of the season including Sean Morrison and Alex Smithies, with their midfield looking set to be decimated as things stand as well.

This is because Leandro Bacuna, Joe Ralls, Will Vaulks and Marlon Pack will all be able to leave for free in the summer with none of the quartet yet to sign fresh terms at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Even though departures will allow the club to alleviate pressure on their wage bill, funds may still be limited and considering they will also need to replace their five loanees, Morison faces a very tricky task in shaping his squad and building for 2022/23.

So to maintain some form of normality, having Doyle back, a player the Bluebirds’ manager can trust, would be a real boost but it remains to be seen if they can get another temporary agreement over the line.