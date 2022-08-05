Cardiff City transfer stance emerges on previously reported target

Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has revealed Andy Carroll is not currently on his radar and won’t be signing for the Bluebirds, speaking to Wales Online.

The 33-year-old was first linked with a move by BBC pundit Nathan Blake, with the Welshman being told by a source that a deal for the former England international was in the pipeline following his departure from West Bromwich Albion.

Following his release from Newcastle United last summer, he linked up with second-tier outfit Reading on a short-term deal, scoring twice for the Royals and making a reasonably good impression at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

He opted against extending his stay in Berkshire in favour of a move to West Brom though, joining in January and performing admirably once again, but was released once more by Steve Bruce.

It previously looked as though he would be moving to Belgium with Club Brugge – but he failed a medical and with that – remains a free agent to this deal with no club snapping him up yet.

The Bluebirds, who announced the signing of Kion Etete yesterday, are still likely to be in the market for another striker or two with Uche Ikpeazu and Jordan Hugill returning to their respective parent clubs in the summer, James Collins being sold and Isaac Vassell leaving the Welsh capital on the expiration of his contract.

That man won’t be Carroll though, with manager Morison saying: “The notion I’m looking for Andy Carroll, for example, is miles away from it!”

The Verdict:

This is a shame because he would be a potentially good addition to have at the Cardiff City Stadium as a good influence on the other players and someone they can look up to.

Not only that, but Carroll would probably be satisfied with a bit-part role in the Welsh capital like he seemingly was at The Hawthorns, so his addition probably wouldn’t risk creating disharmony in the squad.

He may not be a long-term option – but he could be a good squad player to have for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign and if his last season is anything to go by – he could potentially remain fit for a good chunk of this term.

At the same time though, the Bluebirds’ funds are limited and they will want to spend it on someone who has a decent chance of spending at least a couple of years at the club or a loanee who is on the way up in their career.

Unfortunately for Carroll, he fits into neither category but he could be a potential option for Morison later in the window if the two parties can agree a sensible deal. Whether that’s possible remains to be seen.