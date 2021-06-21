Cardiff City transfer round-up: Valuation set for key target, Cardiff want powerful forward, Neco Williams update

Cardiff City will be aiming to ramp up their transfer business over the next few weeks as they aim to add more players to the squad to help them prepare for an important campaign next term.

Mick McCarthy has so far managed to bring in just James Collins in the transfer window and whilst that is a positive addition to make to the squad, it is vtial that they manage to bring in a few more players in key positions in the next few weeks.

The Bluebirds are starting to be credited with an interest in one or two potential incomings and there has also recently been updates regarding their pursuit of a few other reported transfer targets.

The sooner that Cardiff manage to bring in the right sort of additions to their squad the better because McCarthy will be wanting to work with his new recruits in pre-season and get them up to speed with how he wants his side to operate.

With that all in mind, here we round up some of the latest transfer news concerning the Bluebirds…

Morecambe’s valuation of Carlos Mendes Gomes outlined

One player that is thought to be on Cardiff’s transfer radar this summer is Morecambe forward Carlos Mendes Gomes. Football League World previously revealed that the Bluebirds are part of a group of sides that are interested in the attacker after he registered 16 goals in League Two last term.

It is thought that the Bluebirds are facing competition from the likes of Sunderland, Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Swansea City, Peterborough United and Hull City. While there have been further reports that Rangers are also potentially interested in him as well.

The latest update on the attacker’s situation has been provided by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon who has suggested that Morecambe will be demanding a fee of around £500,000 for Mendes Gomes this summer. While it is also believed that they want as much of that fee guaranteed as possible.

Mendes Gomes’ deal with Morecambe was due to run out this summer, but they had an extension option available to them and that means Cardiff will have to match their valuation to sign him.

Cardiff enter race to sign Kyle Hudlin

Another potential player that could be on the Bluebirds’ radar this summer is Solihull Moor’s in-demand 6ft 9in forward Kyle Hudlin. According to The Sun on Sunday (20/06/21, p65) Mick McCarthy’s side hope to secure a move for him and beat of the competition for his signature.

That comes with Hudlin a player that is attracting a lot of other interested parties this summer after he managed to score nine goals in his 35 appearances in the National League for Solihull Moors last term.

It has been reported by Football Insider that the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town are all interested in making a move for Hudlin during the summer transfer window.

It is believed by The Sun on Sunday (20/06/21, p65) that the Bluebirds want to lure him to the Cardiff City Stadium and provide him with the chance to test himself in the Championship as they aim to bolster the forward options that McCarthy has available to him.

Bluebirds receive transfer blow as Liverpool’s Neco Williams stance outlined

McCarthy’s side might have to prepare themselves for the prospect of missing out on one key transfer target this summer. That comes with Liverpool Echo reporting that Liverpool might make the decision to keep hold of him this summer and ensure that he remains part of their squad for next season in the Premier League.

It had previously been reported by teamTALK that Cardiff were one of the teams that were potentially interested in making a move for Williams this summer if he were to become available for a temporary switch.

It is believed that McCarthy’s side are set to face competition from the likes of Barnsley, Swansea City and Stoke City in the race to sign the Wales international.

However, the Liverpool Echo’s report suggests that Liverpool are more likely to keep hold of him this summer because they are not going to want to pay the sort of fee it would take to replace in their squad with another backup full-back option.