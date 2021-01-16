Cardiff City transfer round-up: Swansea City beaten in player chase, latest on Aston Villa defender

Cardiff City take on Norwich City this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship.

That’s tough task for the Bluebirds, who are still trying to find their feet this season under Neil Harris.

Norwich top the division and look a good bet for promotion back to the Premier League.

However, there’s more than just fixtures on the mind of the Bluebirds at this moment in time. The January transfer window is ticking along and Harris has his eye on a number of targets.

In this transfer round-up, we dive into the last 24 hours and the news floating around…

Sam Watters

As per Football Insider, Cardiff will beat Swansea to the signing of Sam Watters.

The Crawley forward has struck 13 times in only 14 league appearances this season, with the 21-year-old really thriving.

It’s expected that Cardiff will win the race to bring him to the Championship on a permanent deal this month.

Frederic Guilbert

Another Football Insider report suggests that Cardiff are in advanced talks to sign Frederic Guilbert from Aston Villa.

The right-back has fallen down the pecking order at Villa Park due to Matty Cash’s arrival, with games not as regular as they were in 2019/20.

Middlesbrough and Bristol City were seemingly in for the 26-year-old, but it’s Cardiff looking most likely to get the deal done.

This will be a loan deal.

Perry Ng

Crewe remain determined to keep hold of Ng this month.

As per the Mail, Cardiff have had a bid of £250k rejected for the Crewe skipper, with the League One club running the risk of losing Ng on a free in the summer.

Ng is described as Cardiff’s top target.