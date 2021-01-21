Cardiff City transfer round-up: Recall on the cards, Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest and Derby circle fringe star, reported moves goes cold

Cardiff City are enduring a difficult season.

The Bluebirds have struggled to get going this term and find themselves way off the pace as they look to replicate their run to the play-offs last time out.

If they’re to push into the top half it seems that improvements will be needed as pressure continues to grow on Neil Harris.

Here’s the latest transfer news from the Bluebirds…

Ciaron Brown

Cardiff City are keen to bring Ciaron Brown back to South Wales, as per an exclusive report from us here at Football League World.

The defender moved to Livingston on a season-long loan last summer where he has made 17 appearances for the Scottish side.

With the Bluebirds keen to bolster their defensive options it seems that the 23-year-old – who has never featured for Cardiff’s first team – could be brought back as Neil Harris looks to assess his options.

Josh Murphy

Speculation continues to surround the future of Cardiff winger Josh Murphy.

Football Insider are reporting that Derby, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday are all interested in making a loan move for the player after falling out of favour under Neil Harris.

Whether he’ll be allowed to leave the club, however, remains to be seen.

Declan Gallagher

Cardiff City look set to miss out on a move for the Motherwell star.

Reports from the Daily Record have linked the Bluebirds with a bid for the central defender who will be out of contract at the end of the season.

However it’s now claimed that he could stay in Scotland with Motherwell set to trigger a contract option on the player – much to the disappointment of Cardiff, Dundee United, Celtic and QPR who were all linked.