Cardiff City transfer round-up: Premier League giants join chase for McCarthy target, Bluebirds priced out for winger, Ciaron Brown latest,

Cardiff City’s 2021-22 season has got off to a decent start as Mick McCarthy’s side have remained unbeaten in the first week of the new campaign.

The Bluebirds backed up an opening day draw against Barnsley with a comfortable 2-0 success on the road against Blackpool, and they also found themselves progressing in the Carabao Cup after defeating Sutton United.

Despite the solid start, there still could be more transfer business at the Cardiff City Stadium with two weeks remaining of the transfer window, but most of the rumours seem to be outgoing ones rather than incoming.

Let’s look at the latest news coming out of South Wales as the end of the window looms.

Man City join chase for Cardiff target

Back in June, Cardiff were linked with a move for Solihull Moors striker Kyle Hudlin by Alan Nixon, along with several other Championship and League One clubs.

On paper, Hudlin seemed like a decent alternative to Kieffer Moore standing at 6ft 9in and having scored 11 goals for the Birmingham-based side last season, however a bigger power has now entered the race.

According to The Athletic, Premier League champions Manchester City watched Hudlin at the weekend against Notts County to become the latest outfit seemingly interested in the 20-year-old.

If there is serious interest from City then that would almost certainly put them at the top of the pile for his signature – although if Cardiff really did want Hudlin then they would have surely made a move by now.

Bluebirds priced out of Curtis move

A player who has been very much in-demand this summer is Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis, and after three years with Pompey the Ireland international wants to test himself at a higher level.

The 25-year-old has continued to get his head down and play for Danny Cowley though until his future is sorted, but if he does head anywhere it won’t be to Cardiff.

Despite being interested in the attacker, Mick McCarthy has revealed that the club have been priced out of a move for Curtis and they won’t be splashing the cash on anyone for the rest of the window – instead sticking to bargain buys and loan deals.

Clubs join chase for Brown

Middlesbrough have been strong admirers of Ciaron Brown this summer, with the Northern Ireland international defender having less than a year remaining on his Cardiff contract, however a number of other clubs have joined the race.

According to Football League World’s sources, fellow Championship sides Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley, as well as League One Ipswich Town have all expressed an interest in the 23-year-old, who is yet to appear for the Bluebirds so far this season.

Judging by McCarthy’s latest words regarding Boro’s pursuit of the versatile defender, the Teessiders will have to significantly up their offer if Cardiff are to consider selling Brown but there is enough time in the window to make that happen.