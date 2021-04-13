Cardiff City transfer round-up: Jonson Clarke-Harris battle, Wilson and Ojo futures revealed, new contract for youngster

Cardiff City’s promotion hopes are all but over following a late setback against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

The Bluebirds drew 2-2 with the Lancashire outfit, leaving them nine points behind sixth-placed Bournemouth, with the Cherries also having a game in hand.

For a while under Mick McCarthy it looked like a play-off place would be sealed due to a long unbeaten run, but the wheels have come off somewhat in recent games which will mean it’s the Championship for another season.

The club will now be looking ahead at the 2021/22 campaign and there is potential signings already being linked whilst there’s also news about players who will probably be leaving Cardiff and not coming back – let’s take a look.

Bluebirds set for Clarke-Harris battle with rivals

FootballLeagueWorld revealed this week that Cardiff are going to battle their biggest rivals Swansea City and potentially many other clubs this summer for Peterborough United’s Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Clarke-Harris has had to fill the boots of Ivan Toney, but he’s done it very easily, scoring 29 goals in all competitions as he looks to fire Posh into the Championship.

Naturally, his goals have attracted interest from all around the country, and the Bluebirds look set to rival a whole host of different teams this summer for a player that realistically could be signed for around £5 million.

22 facts about Cardiff City’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 Cardiff City changed their home shirts from blue to red in 2012. Genuine Fake

Sang pens new deal

Having spent the first half of the season in and out of Cheltenham Town’s team in League Two, Cardiff fans wouldn’t have expected Tom Sang to come into their team and make an impact.

That’s exactly what he’s done though, starting six of Cardiff’s last seven games over January signing Perry Ng and his performances have done enough to win himself a new contract.

The 21-year-old has penned a deal until 2023 and will be looking to solidify his place in the starting line-up and make that right-wing-back spot his own.

McCarthy talks chances of Wilson and Ojo return next season

If Cardiff fans were hoping for Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo to come back to the Welsh capital next season, then you may be disappointed.

That’s because Mick McCarthy has revealed that Cardiff’s attacking loanees are ‘unlikely’ to be back next season, meaning that a bit of a rebuild will be in order.

Wilson and Ojo, aside from Kieffer Moore, have been Cardiff’s biggest goal threats this season, with the former creating 11 goals and the latter scoring five times but the next few games could be their last in a Bluebirds shirt.