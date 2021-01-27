Cardiff City transfer round-up: Jack Simpson latest, League Two defender linked, McCarthy comments on potential departures

It could be a busy few days for Cardiff City.

Following Friday’s appointment of Mick McCarthy as the club’s new manager in the wake of the sacking of Neil Harris, there is now just a few days remaining in the transfer window for the Bluebirds new boss to make any alterations to his squad.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, there has been plenty of transfer speculation around the Bluebirds recently, with time running out for them to get their business done.

Here, we take a look at some of the main transfer stories surrounding Cardiff to have emerged over the past few days.

Simpson set for Rangers move

One player who Cardiff look set to miss out on this month, is Bournemouth defender Jack Simpson.

It was reported earlier in the window that the Cherries had accepted a £750,000 bid from Cardiff for the centre back, only for Simpson himself to apparently reject a move to the Welsh capital.

Now it seems as though Simpson could be set for a move elsewhere instead, with a recent report from The Daily Record claiming that the 24-year-old, along with his Bournemouth teammate Nnamdi Ofoborh have signed pre-contract agreements with Rangers, leaving Cardiff searching for alternative options to boost their defensive.

Bluebirds in Zak Jules race

One other central defender that appears to be a target for Cardiff, is Walsall’s Zak Jules.

According to reports from Football Insider, the Bluebirds are interested in the centre back, whose contract at the Bescot Stadium is set to expire at the end of this season.

However, Cardiff could once again face competition in this transfer race, with Championship rivals Blackburn, Birmingham and Huddersfield, as well as League One trio Peterborough, Portsmouth and MK Dons also credited with an interest in the 23-year-old.

McCarthy discusses possible departures

He may have only been there for a few days, but it seems Mick McCarthy is already starting to get an idea of the squad he has at his disposal.

As a result, it appears as though the 61-year-old will have a say on any potential departures, telling Wales Online that players will only leave with the clubs permission, or if they can find a suitable replacement.

McCarthy did however suggest it could be difficult for the club to bring someone in if they stick with the squad they currently have, meaning it could be something of a balancing act at the Cardiff City Stadium over the course of the next few days.