Cardiff City transfer round-up: Harry Wilson update, Warnock reveals Morrison chat, Hull eye deal

Cardiff City have already been very busy this summer, with Mick McCarthy having already brought in several new names to the South Wales club.

James Collins, Ryan Wintle and Mark McGuinness have all arrived from Luton Town, Crewe Alexandra and Arsenal respectively.

Whilst the likes of Robert Glatzel, Joe Day and Junior Hoilett have all moved on to new challenges, with the striker and goalkeeper having joined Hamburg and Newport County respectively in recent weeks.

The Bluebirds are currently in the market for more targets as they look to put together a squad that is capable of challenging at the top of the table once again.

Here, we round up all of the latest transfer news that has been swirling around the Cardiff City Stadium recently.

Harry Wilson update

The Bluebirds have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, with The Sun reporting that the Premier League club are more keen to loan the player out again as opposed to selling him on.

Wilson previously spent last season with the Welsh club and excelled as he notched up seven goals and 11 assists.

This news will also come as a boost to Cardiff’s arch rivals Swansea City, who are interested in bringing the Wales international to the Liberty Stadium.

The midfielder currently has two years remaining on his contract at Anfield.

Hull City eye attacker

Hull City are said to be keen on signing Gavin Whyte permanently this summer, as per a recent report by the Hull Daily Mail.

It is stated in the story that Cardiff would be willing to let the winger leave this summer as he has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Whyte has largely struggled since signing from Oxford United and could well be sold on in an attempt to recoup some of the fee that was spent on him.

The player spent the second half of last season on loan with the Tigers, notching four goals in 10 starts.

Striker admission made

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has claimed that Sean Morrison told him on the phone that he wished Cardiff had signed Wycombe Wanderers striker Uche Ikpeazu.

The big target man recently completed a move to the Riverside Stadium and was said to have been a target for the Bluebirds.

Now, former Cardiff boss Warnock has revealed exactly what Morrison had to say during their recent conversation about the striker as he told all to BBC Radio Tees: “I talk to a lot of people all over our league – people like Sean Morrison, for example.

“I asked him about strikers when I spoke to him a couple of weeks ago and Uche had put him on the deck and done his knee the first game against him, then he did his shoulder or his elbow second game.

“He didn’t know I was going to sign him, but he was saying ‘flaming heck, I wish we’d got him. He put me on the deck three times’.”