Cardiff City transfer round-up: Harry Wilson update emerges, Bluebirds target move for EFL duo

Cardiff City are set to fall short in their efforts to finish in the play-off positions in the Championship under the management of Mick McCarthy.

The Bluebirds have impressed at times during the second-half of this year’s campaign, but they’re currently sat eighth in the Championship.

McCarthy’s side are 11 points adrift of sixth-placed Barnsley, and only have four matches left in their season, which means it’s highly likely they’ll be playing their football in the second-tier once again next season.

The club could be set for an interesting few months ahead, with the summer transfer window just around the corner, and the supporters will be hoping that they can add to their squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours surrounding the Cardiff City Stadium as we head towards the summer transfer window.

Harry Wilson

Wilson is currently on loan at Stoke City from Premier League giants Liverpool, and has gone on to make 35 appearances in all competitions for the Bluebirds this term.

He has chipped in with four goals and 12 assists for the Bluebirds, who look as though they’re going to miss out on a top-six finish in the Championship.

It has been reported by Wales Online that Liverpool are unlikely to allow Wilson to leave the club on loan again next term, which seems as though it’ll scupper any plans for Cardiff to re-sign him ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Jordan Rhodes

Cardiff City are believed to be one of the clubs interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday forward Jordan Rhodes according to The Sun.

Rhodes is out-of-contract with the Owls at the end of the 2020/21 season, and it seems likely as though his time with the club is set to come to an end in the summer.

Huddersfield Town are also rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign Rhodes, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to land his signature at this stage.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Clarke-Harris has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for League One side Peterborough United.

The forward has scored 30 goals in 44 appearances for Posh, and it seems as though his strong showings haven’t gone unnoticed.

Football League World have exclusively revealed that Cardiff City are one of the teams interested in a deal to sign the 26-year-old, although they face competition from Scottish giants Rangers to strike an agreement with Clarke-Harris.