Cardiff City transfer round-up: Bluebirds targeting defender, 21-y/o edges closer to move, Midfielder arrives

Cardiff City will be hoping they can add to their squad during the summer, as they prepare for another season in the Championship.

Mick McCarthy’s side finished eighth in the second tier standings last term, as they narrowly missed out on a top-six finish, much to the frustration of some of the club’s supporters.

But there were plenty of reasons to be optimistic that the club are heading in the right direction under McCarthy’s management moving forwards.

The club have already added new faces to their squad this summer, as they prepare for the new league campaign, which is set to get underway on Saturday 7th August, when they take on

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours coming in and out of the Cardiff City Stadium in the last week.

Bluebirds register interest in signing defender

Cardiff City are reportedly interested in signing MOL Fehérvár defender Visar Musliu, according to Sportsmedia (via Wales Online).

Musliu has caught the eye with a number of strong performances for North Macedonia in this year’s European Championships, although his efforts weren’t quite enough as they exited the competition at the group stage.

He operates primarily as a central defender, and Mick McCarthy is clearly keen to add depth to his defensive options heading into the 2021/22 campaign.

Cardiff City ‘agree deal’ to sign Premier League youngster

Football Insider have reported that the Bluebirds have agreed a deal to sign Wolves youngster Ryan Giles.

Any potential agreement is reportedly set to be a season-long loan deal, with the Premier League side keen to find Giles regular game time in the Championship next season.

The midfielder spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan with both Coventry City and Rotherham United, with that season ending in frustration, as the Millers were relegated from the Championship on the final day after sharing the points with Cardiff City.

Midfielder arrives ahead of 2021/22 campaign

Cardiff completed a deal to sign midfielder Ryan Wintle on a permanent deal from League One side Crewe Alexandra on Wednesday.

Wintle caught the eye with some impressive showings last term for Crewe, as they finished 12th in the third tier standings in the 2020/21 season.

The midfielder made 48 appearances in all competitions for the League One outfit last term, and chipped in with two goals and two assists, which doesn’t make for the worst of reading from a defensive midfielder.