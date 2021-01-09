Cardiff City transfer round-up: Bid for defender made, Tyler Roberts latest, 29-y/o linked with departure

Cardiff City could be set for an interesting few weeks ahead, as Neil Harris looks to add to his squad as they look to push for promotion into the Premier League.

The Bluebirds are currently sat 15th in the second-tier standings, and currently find themselves eight points adrift of the play-off positions with 24 matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Harris’ side have lost their last three league matches in the Championship though, and the club’s supporters will know that they need to show much-needed improvement at the earliest of opportunities if they’re to stand any chance of finishing in the top-six this term.

The Bluebirds finished fifth in the second-tier standings, and were beaten by Fulham in their play-off semi-final over two legs.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours involving Neil Harris’ Cardiff City side in the last week.

Perry Ng

Cardiff reportedly made a bid (8th January, 15:06) for Crewe Aexandra defender Perry Ng earlier this week.

The Bluebirds have been playing Leandro Bacuna as a makeshift right-back for much of this year’s campaign, but Neil Harris is clearly keen to sign Ng in the near future.

Crewe boss David Artell has criticised Cardiff for their pursuit of Ng, as well as the defender’s agent as his future with the League One club.

Tyler Roberts

Cardiff City are believed to be keen on a deal to sign Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts according to The Mirror.

The Welshman has struggled for regular game time with Marcelo Bielsa’s side this term, as they’ve started brightly in this year’s campaign in the Premier League.

But Bielsa has recently revealed that he sees Roberts as an important member of his squad, which might hint that he’ll be sticking around at Elland Road for the remainder of this season.

Greg Cunningham

The Cardiff City defender has emerged as a potential loan target for Sheffield Wednesday according to Football Insider.

The full-back is out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign, and has struggled for consistent game time with Neil Harris’ side this term.

It remains to be seen as to whether an official approach has been made by Sheffield Wednesday as of yet though.