Cardiff City transfer round-up: Battle with Rangers ensuing, defender could make Bluebirds return, youngster recalled

Cardiff City have had a very interesting seven days, with a midweek loss to Queens Park Rangers signalling the end for Neil Harris’ time in the Welsh capital.

Harris managed to get the Bluebirds into the play-offs last season but form had taken a dramatic dip this season, and owner Vincent Tan had seen enough and gave Harris his marching orders.

He was swiftly replaced by the experienced team of Mick McCarthy and Terry Connor, fresh off a brief spell in Cyprus at APOEL Nicosia, with the task of getting the club towards the top six once again.

Harris was backed before he departed, bringing in lower league talents Perry Ng and Max Watters from Crewe and Crawley respectively and he had more irons in the fire – it remains to be seen if McCarthy wants to pursue those same targets.

Let’s round up the latest transfer news from the last few days at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Bluebirds to battle with Rangers for Simpson

Bournemouth defender Jack Simpson was penned in for a medical at Cardiff at the start of the week after the clubs agreed a £750,000 fee, but it is understood the 24-year-old had a change of heart and turned the move down.

That’s not what WalesOnline believe, as they say that the parties are still in dialogue over a move, but things have been complicated due to the interest of Scottish giants Rangers.

It’s been reported that they want to bring Simpson to Ibrox in the summer on a pre-contract deal, and it may end up being a big tussle between both clubs for his signature.

Club considering Brown recall

As per a Football League World exclusive, Cardiff are looking at recalling Ciaron Brown from his loan spell at Scottish Premiership side Livingston.

The 23-year-old is in great form north of the border, with Livingston seemingly overachieving in the top half of the league and Brown has played a major part in that.

With the loss of Sol Bamba to illness, Sean Morrison to injury, and a move for Simpson in limbo, Brown looks like a player that McCarthy could do with.

Prolific Waite recalled

James Waite is a name that Cardiff fans may have to get used to soon, as he has been recalled from a second loan spell at non-league Weston-super-Mare.

The 21-year-old has notched six goals and three assists in 11 games but returns to Cardiff because the Somerset club have no clue when their next game will be due to the suspension of the non-league season.

He may get the chance to impress McCarthy in training though should he be in with the first team, and he could provide some interesting competition to Kieffer Moore, Robert Glatzel, and the newly-acquired Watters.