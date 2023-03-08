Cardiff City transfer revelation emerges on deals with Leeds United, Man City and Man Utd

Cardiff City have secured “big” six-figure fees for the services of Charlie Crew who made the move to Leeds United and Gabriele Biancheri who sealed a switch to Manchester United, according to a report from Wales Online.

The same outlet has added that triggered clauses are included in both deals, potentially taking the amount of revenue generated from the sale of these players to over seven figures.

The Bluebirds have seen several academy players go on to make an impression in the first team in recent years, with Mark Harris and Rubin Colwill just two of several senior players who graduated from their youth system.

Isaak Davies also came through the academy and was previously linked with a move to Burnley, emphasising how much success the club have had with their youth system in recent years.

However, not all youngsters make it all the way to the first team with some being poached by other clubs. Crew and Biancheri are set to be followed out of the exit door by goalkeeper Lewys Benjamin who is closing in on a move to Manchester City.

According to Wales Online, City will pay a six-figure fee to lure him to the Etihad Stadium, with this deal now set to go ahead after Fabrizio Romano revealed this move during the early stages of last month.

The Verdict:

This will only come as a small consolation to Cardiff supporters who will want to see more of their young talents come through and put their stamp on the Bluebirds’ first team.

You would have backed former boss Steve Morison to keep his faith in youth considering he worked in the academy before stepping up to the first team.

The decision to dismiss him still seems baffling to this day – because a slow start to the season was almost inevitable considering the scale of their rebuild during the summer transfer window.

However, what’s done is done and the money generated from these sales needs to be pumped back into the academy or into their budget for the summer, with a few fresh faces probably needed if they want to enjoy a more successful season next term.

Putting their faith in youth is a big positive because it gives the supporters something to get excited about – but experience is also needed and the club will need to strike that balance if their youngsters are to thrive at the Cardiff City Stadium in the coming years.