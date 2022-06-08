Cardiff City transfer revelation emerges on Coventry City target

Championship side Cardiff City did look into the possibility of recruiting Bristol City midfielder Kasey Palmer but opted against this potential move to focus on other targets, according to a report from Wales Online.

The Bluebirds are currently in need of several players with an exodus at the Cardiff City Stadium likely to take place this summer as many first-teamers’ contracts are set to expire at the end of this month.

One area they will be particularly concerned about is their midfield department with Marlon Pack, Will Vaulks, Joe Ralls and Leandro Bacuna all out of contract this summer and the former already confirmed to be leaving the Welsh capital.

As well as this, Manchester City’s Tommy Doyle has returned to the Etihad Stadium following the expiration of his loan spell at the second-tier side at the end of last season and isn’t guaranteed to return.

This leaves Steve Morison with a huge void to fill and though they have already recruited Forest Green Rovers star Ebou Adams, they still need to add more players to this area.

Palmer won’t be one of those though, with Wales Online revealing that Cardiff discovered this wasn’t a deal that was going to work. Instead, they will be focusing on other areas and this has allowed league rivals Coventry City to swoop in.

According to Coventry Live, the Sky Blues are closing in on an agreement for the 25-year-old who has become surplus to requirements at Ashton Gate, with Nigel Pearson hoping for a shake-up this summer.

The Verdict:

The attacking midfielder would have been a good addition for the Bluebirds in normal circumstances, with the 25-year-old able to come in and provide service to their forwards.

Also having a point to prove to Pearson after being left out in the cold by the ex-Leicester City manager, Palmer will be desperate to thrive and that would have only been a good thing for the Welsh side if they recruited him, with the player potentially available for a cut-price fee.

However, Cardiff were quite badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in terms of their finances and even with the sale of Kieffer Moore, they are likely to be working within a very limited budget again this summer.

This is why they may not have been able to fork out a six-figure fee to lure him away from Ashton Gate and that’s understandable considering the number of players they will need to add to their ranks before the summer window shuts at the start of September.

Coventry are likely to be getting themselves a bargain though and with the 25-year-old able to operate alongside Callum O’Hare, he could be a great option for Mark Robins to have at his disposal.