Cardiff City transfer revelation emerges ahead of summer window

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison has revealed that he has already completed some of his transfer business for the summer and is continuing to work on more deals at this stage, speaking to Wales Online after his side’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham City yesterday.

The Bluebirds are set for a very busy transfer period in the coming months, with their five loanees set to head back to their respective parent clubs at the end of the campaign and none of the quintet guaranteed to return to the Welsh capital for next season.

On top of this, they have ten permanent players whose contracts are set to expire in the summer and one key man in Alex Smithies is already confirmed to be leaving the Cardiff City Stadium when the summer comes along.

The departures may not stop there with the club potentially set to entertain interest for Gavin Whyte if clubs come calling for the Northern Irishman in the summer – and this is perhaps why the second-tier outfit may recruit as many as 15 players during the next transfer window.

Whether that is possible with the club previously struggling with financial problems remains to be seen – but they will be in desperate need to fill any gaps left by those departing to avoid a repeat of this season’s fortunes next year.

Yesterday, Morison sent a very reassuring to supporters regarding their transfer plans, revealing that work has already been completed despite their season not finishing just yet.

He said: “We have got stuff done. We have more stuff getting done.

“But people are at clubs and nothing can be happening until June 1.

“That can all change, but hopefully people stick to their word and you’ll see some new faces and new names.”

The Verdict:

Moving quickly this summer is a non-negotiable, Morison simply cannot afford not to get some of his business done quickly in time for pre-season so the fact he’s optimistic is a reassuring sign.

There will be bumps along the way because they are likely to miss out on some of their targets – but having contingency plans and alternative targets in place will be crucial and will pay dividends in their quest to rebuild.

Making sure they are quick will be especially crucial with the free-agent market because they won’t be able to spend a huge amount on recruits, so managing to secure as many free transfers as possible will allow them to offer slightly more to players on wages.

That could be vital in ensuring they get some of their targets over the line because some will have multiple sides interested in their signature, potentially making it difficult for them to compete financially.

However, it’s not just about finances but about having a project too and Morison seems to be setting that up now their second-tier safety is secured, so this is definitely a summer that Cardiff supporters should be excited about despite understandable nervousness.