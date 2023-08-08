Cardiff City's renewed recruitment drive has elevated an otherwise rare sense of expectation and excitement within the Welsh capital.

Despite spending the last two campaigns flirting with relegation, revitalized interest and commitment from the club's hierarchy has supported a promising shopping spree that has been spearheaded by new boss Erol Bulut.

Bulut has certainly displayed his ambition by swooping for a wide range of talent that, all things considered, should greatly improve Cardiff's fortunes this term.

Merely a few months ago, it would have been next to impossible to envisage Karlan Grant and Josh Bowler, two wingers with serious Championship credentials, signing for the club on loan, whereas Dimitros Goutas and Ike Ugbo have both started their Cardiff careers in the best possible way, too.

Yakou Meite, meanwhile, represents a shrewd pickup following his departure from Reading over the summer, and supporters are naturally optimistic as to what success could be fueled from the scintillating homecoming of Aaron Ramsey.

Cardiff have worked diligently to attract this degree, and indeed calibre of fresh faces to South Wales, though it does not appear that they are willing to rest upon their laurels just yet ahead of the transfer deadline at the end of the month.

Yesterday's 2-2 draw at Leeds United provided many positives, but it also fed into the school of thought that Cardiff still require a busy final month if they are to compete at the right end of the table this time around.

Here is a round up of the latest Cardiff transfer news at the moment.

Watford lead Sory Kaba race

According to The Telegraph's Mike McGrath, Watford are currently ahead of six Championship clubs in the race for £2m-rated Sory Kaba.

Having joined on loan from Danish outfit FC Midtjylland back in January, the striker caught the eye by scoring eight times from 17 outings to retain Cardiff's second-tier status for another season.

WalesOnline had previously reported that Cardiff were keen on a reunion for Kaba, although any potential deal appears slim owing to their current transfer embargo, which prohibits them from paying fees for players but will be lifted upon the turn of the year.

Kaba has just one year left on his deal and it appears that Midtjylland are looking to cash in now, meaning that Cardiff's pursuit falls into the category of wishful thinking.

And Watford's advances comes after Kaba had earned interest from other disclosed Championship outfits such as West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United, the latter of which was exclusively revealed by us at Football League World in June.

If Cardiff are to realise and meet their ambitions this season, they will need to address their defensive situation before long.

As things stand, Cardiff are very short-staffed in central defence and away from starting duo Mark McGuinness and Goutas, their sole option for depth is Jack Simpson, who struggled to get going in his first campaign with the club.

It is a position that you would expect them to reinforce before the transfer window slams shut and last week, Darren Witcoop had claimed that Nottingham Forest's Jonathan Panzo was "high up" on Cardiff's wishlist amid interest from various Championship rivals.

However, when quizzed upon Panzo the following day, Bulut acted quickly to play down the transfer talk by telling WalesOnline: "No. Right now, no interest."

After yesterday's exhilarating draw at Elland Road, preparations will already be underway for Colchester United's visit to Cardiff on Wednesday evening in the EFL Cup- and Bulut expects further fresh faces in through the door by then.

"Before the League Cup game? There can be (more signings)," he told WalesOnline.

"Not only one, I think."

WalesOnline followed up by asking Bulut just how many signings are being targeted before the end of the window, to which he responded: "Two or three."

That would, of course, take Cardiff's total signings up to eight or nine dependent on if Bulut lands all three of his men, and it would meet the initial criteria set by the ex-Fenerbache manager to seal between "8-10" acquisitions across the summer