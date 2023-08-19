Highlights Cardiff City have signed Greek midfielder Manolis Siopis to address their issues in midfield and bring more steel and industry to the team.

They have also completed a loan deal for Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Runarsson, who will compete with two other goalkeepers for a starting spot.

Young winger Ollie Tanner will be staying with the club for the upcoming season after impressing with his performances in pre-season and competitive matches.

The transfer activity at the Cardiff City Stadium has kept going as the summer deadline edges closer.

The Bluebirds have made some eye-catching acquisitions during the off-season, bringing Aaron Ramsey back to the club in a scintillating and ambitious homecoming alongside the likes of Karlan Grant and Josh Bowler.

Excitement has understandably generated, then, although last Saturday's shock 2-1 home defeat at the hands of relegation candidates QPR has served to bring supporters back to earth somewhat, many of whom have urged for additional activity on the transfer front to address the shortcomings that were exploited against the Hoops.

Now, ahead of the trip to Leicester City tomorrow afternoon, there has been plenty digest for fans and here is all the latest transfer news at Cardiff.

Cardiff City sign Manolis Siopis

During the showdown with Gareth Ainsworth's side, it was clear for all to see just how badly Cardiff needed some more steel and industry in the midfield, with an inability to break up play centrally seeing them lose control of the game.

But, they may now have remedied those problems by signing Greek international midfielder Siopis following his departure from Turkish giants Trabzonspor, for whom he. played 30 times for last term.

It is believed that Siopis has been among Erol Bulut's chief targets this summer, having brought the 29-year-old from Aris to Analyaspor in 2019.

Siopis, who has earned 25 caps for Greece to date, moved on to Trabzonspor two years later and helped the side to the Super Lig title and the Turkish Super cup before terminating his contract earlier this week to move onto a new challenge.

He is said to be regarded as a "game changer" by the club and has signed in time to make the trip to Leicester tomorrow afternoon.

Cardiff complete Arsenal loan capture

Cardiff made their second signing of the day by completing the loan deal for Arsenal's Alex Runarsson.

The shot-stopper has made just six appearances for the Gunners since signing from Dijon in 2020, spending two of his three seasons away from North London on loan.

He was with OH Leuven for the 2021-22 season and then moved out to Turkey with Analyaspor, where he caught Bulut's eye during his time managing Gaziantep.

Runarsson has now penned his third loan deal in as many years by moving to the Welsh capital for what will likely be his final season under contract with Arsenal, and he will be tussling with both Jak Alnwick and Ryan Allsop for a starting spot between the sticks.

Like Siopis, it is understood that the Icelandic international is eligible to feature against the Foxes this weekend.

Ollie Tanner set to stay

In other news, exciting winger Tanner will now be staying with the club for the 2023/24 season.

Tanner, who joined as a highly-coveted talent from Lewes FC last summer, endured a steep learning curve during his first year in South Wales but has now brought back the excitement that was generated upon his initial arrival with a series of impressive displays as of late.

The attacker stood out in pre-season and was equally impressive in competitive clashes against Colchester United and QPR, leading to Bulut deciding to keep him around instead of sanctioning a loan spell.

He said of Tanner via Wales Online: "Yes, for now, he will stay with us because pre-season he did really well and against Colchester he played a good game.

"Also against QPR he was good for us so we will keep him as back-up.

"At his age of 20, he is doing well.

"Right now he will stay with us."

Kieron Evans primed for League One loan

It was always a toss-up between Tanner and Evans as to who would go out on loan this term, with both wide players having impressed in pre-season.

One of them had to remain at Cardiff, though, and Tanner has been given the nod.

This will now see Evans head out on loan once again, having made a big impression while down at Torquay United in the National League last year.

Bulut revealed his plans for the youngster and what he believes to be the ideal destination, explaining: "I spoke with Kieron last week."

"I told him he also did well in friendly games, maybe he needs one more year in a strong league like League One, then he can come back stronger.

"I will make my decision after Leicester but, right now, it looks better for him to go out on loan."