Cardiff City transfer latest: Jack Hunt news, Harry Wilson update, Neco Williams price-tag

Cardiff City will be looking to conduct some more transfer business before the window closes as Mick McCarthy looks to put together a side capable of challenging for the play-offs at least next season.

The Bluebirds showed some promising signs under McCarthy last year and if they can replicate that over a full season they will certainly be in the mix for promotion come the end of the campaign.

In the meantime, though, there are still plenty of transfer rumours doing the rounds concerning the club so let’s take a look at a handful of them now…

Jack Hunt eyed

Cardiff are reportedly keen on signing Jack Hunt this summer with him available on a free transfer after leaving Bristol City.

Football Insider reports that the Bluebirds and newly-promoted Blackpool are taking a closer look at the full-back with a view to a potential swoop for him.

Hunt has bags of experience at Championship level and could help either side with the advice he can give to some of the youngsters at both clubs.

Wilson pursuit proving tough

According to The Athletic, West Bromwich Albion are eager to bring Harry Wilson to the club this summer in what could be a blow to Cardiff City’s hopes of getting him back in south Wales.

The report states that Liverpool want between £12m and £15m to sell the player and such a fee would be pretty steep for Cardiff to stump up, particularly after a pandemic.

The Bluebirds have been linked with Wilson regularly this summer with him enjoying a fine loan spell at the club last season in the Championship.

Neco Williams price-tag revealed

Liverpool want to sell Neco Williams for around £10m this summer with the Welsh full-back looking for a move so he can earn more game-time than he will stuck behind Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield, according to the Athletic.

Williams is a decent full-back but still has plenty to learn and he evidently feels leaving Merseyside will expose him to the senior minutes he needs to ensure he gets the most from his potential.

Wales Online has reported this summer that Cardiff are among those keen on the player but, as with Wilson, an eight-figure fee could be out of the Bluebirds’ price range in all truth.

