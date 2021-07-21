Cardiff City transfer latest: Gavin Whyte update emerges, Fresh competition for Jack Hunt, New club leading race for Harry Wilson

Cardiff City have enjoyed a productive transfer window so far this summer with the Bluebirds having done a lot of their business early on and looking like they are ready for the new campaign.

Mick McCarthy’s side have managed to bring in the likes of James Collins, Mark McGuiness, Ryan Wintle and Ryan Giles to bolster their squad. Those additions all appear to be the right type of signings to help the Bluebirds improve on their efforts last term and they could help them make more of a consistent promotion bid.

Recent comments from McCarthy would appear to suggest that Cardiff will not be conducting much more transfer business before the window closes. He told Wales Online that he feels at this stage that it is unlikely that anyone else will be added to his squad.

However, you can never rule out any business getting conducted until the transfer window closes, and there are still one or two rumours circulating about the Bluebirds.

Here then, we take a look at some of the latest transfer news that concerns Cardiff…

Mick McCarthy provides Gavin Whyte update

Mick McCarthy has now revealed to Wales Online that Gavin Whyte has been attracting a lot of interest this summer with clubs keen to secure his services on a loan deal.

It is believed that Hull City have expressed an interest in re-signing the attacker this summer following his loan spell with the club in the second half of last term. While League One side Oxford United are also believed to be one of the other sides that are interested in him.

However, McCarthy suggested to Wales Online that he has yet to come to a decision on the future of Whyte this summer as he weighs up whether it is best to keep hold of him or allow him to leave on another temporary deal.

Rival interest for Jack Hunt emerges

The Bluebirds could be set for transfer disappointment this summer over former Bristol City defender Jack Hunt, with Football Insider reporting that Sheffield Wednesday have now entered the race for the right-back’s signature this summer.

It had been reported that the Bluebirds and Blackpool were both considering making a potential move for Hunt during the transfer window with him available on a free transfer.

It is believed that both clubs see the 30-year-old’s Championship experience and proven quality as a major potential draw for them as they seek to strengthen their squad.

Sheffield Wednesday can only secure the signings of free transfers and loanees and Hunt fits that bill. Having played a key role in the Owls reaching the play-offs in consecutive seasons between 2015 and 2017 it could be a decent option for the 30-year-old.

Fulham now leading the race for Harry Wilson

Cardiff City also look set to miss out on the signature of Harry Wilson this summer despite the Bluebirds being interested in re-signing their former Liverpool loanee.

According to the latest update from Goal, Championship rivals Fulham are now thought to be leading the race for his potential signature.

It is believed that Marco Silva’s side have been long-term admirers of the attacker although they are yet to make an official offer to Liverpool for his services.

It is thought that personal terms would not be an issue with getting the deal over the line, but the valuation of around £15 million that Liverpool are placing on him might prove to be a stumbling block for Fulham this summer.

That comes despite there still being interest from the likes of Brentford and Swansea City and a recent report from The Mirror indicating that Wilson is preferring a potential move to a top-flight club at home or abroad this summer.