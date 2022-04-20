Cardiff City transfer interest in 29-year-old emerges

Cardiff City have a genuine interest in bringing Derby County goalkeeper Ryan Allsop to the Welsh capital this summer, according to Wales Online.

The 29-year-old signed for the Rams on a one-year contract at the beginning of the current campaign, having previously plied his trade at the likes of Wycombe, Bournemouth and Leyton Orient on a permanent basis.

Even though many expected Allsop to be a back-up for the younger Kelle Roos, he ended up being Wayne Rooney’s first choice over the course of the season and he’s made 31 appearances in all competitions.

Only die-hard Cardiff City supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 Is the capacity of the Cardiff City Stadium higher or lower than 30,000? Higher Lower

With the Rams’ financial situation still one of uncertainty though, they cannot offer Allsop a new contract right now as Chris Kirchner’s protracted takeover is yet to go through, with a June completion date estimated.

The Bluebirds though could swoop before County are able to offer fresh terms, with Steve Morison looking to replace the experienced Alex Smithies who is set to depart City when his own contract expires this month.

The Verdict

Despite being a League One goalkeeper for much of his career, Allsop has not let Derby down this season and has kept nine Championship clean sheets, which is a great effort.

Therefore it’s no surprise to see other second tier clubs interested in the stopper, who could now spend the rest of his career in the Championship because of it.

He could provide some good competition for Dillon Phillips next season, but it probably won’t be so straight-forward for Cardiff as other clubs will be interested as well.

There’s more chance of Allsop getting first-team football at Cardiff next season more than most Championship clubs though, so they may be a destination worth seriously considering.