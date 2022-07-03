Cardiff City transfer hopes damaged in potential pursuit of 31-year-old

Serie A outfit Juventus currently aren’t planning to terminate midfielder Aaron Ramsay’s contract one year early, according to a report from Wales Online.

The 31-year-old made just five competitive appearances for the Italian side during the first half of the 2021/22 campaign before he was shipped out on loan to Scottish Premiership side Rangers, where he appeared more regularly.

However, the Gers have not moved to recruit him on a permanent basis and this is has left the Welshman facing a very uncertain future, though he still has 12 months left on his deal in Turin before he can become a free agent.

At this stage, it doesn’t seem as though he will be a big part of Massimiliano Allegri’s plans judging by his lack of appearances last term, a real blow for the 31-year-old with the World Cup coming up later this calendar year.

According to 90min, Cardiff are one side that are weighing up a potential contract offer for their former player.

However, the Bluebirds will need his current side to terminate his contract if they are to make a direct contract offer to the player and at this stage, they have no plans to release him from his contract early according to Wales Online.

The same outlet also adds that there are currently no plans for the Bluebirds to recruit him, though it would be hard to see them resisting the temptation to make an approach if he was available for free.

The Verdict:

Like the Gareth Bale saga, this transfer is unlikely to happen considering his ability but the ex-Real Madrid man engaged in talks with the Bluebirds so similar could always happen with Ramsey.

Steve Morison’s side are in need of more midfielders with the likes of Tommy Doyle, Marlon Pack, Leandro Bacuna and Will Vaulks all leaving this summer, with Andy Rinomhota and Ebou Adams already arriving to fill gaps in the middle of the park.

Ideally, they need a more attacking player to come in and make a real difference in the final third and that is particularly important at this stage considering the lack of forwards they have at their disposal.

If they could bring in Ramsey for free, that would mean they still have five loan spots to fill and that could be crucial later in the window when the Bluebirds will inevitably want to add more depth to their squad.

But considering they do have five loan spots still available, they could potentially take him on loan if the Italian side agrees to pay the vast majority of his wages, with Cardiff working within a tight budget.