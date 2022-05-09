Cardiff City transfer blow emerges on 20-year-old in a potential boost for AFC Bournemouth

Former Cardiff City loanee Tommy Doyle is set for a loan spell at a side higher up the Championship or in the Premier League next term, according to a report from Wales Online.

The 20-year-old played an integral part in getting the Bluebirds away from any relegation danger following his arrival back in January, one of five loanees who all played a part in ensuring they remained afloat in the second tier.

Cody Drameh and Doyle were particularly integral figures, with the latter recording two goals and three assists in 19 league appearances and was arguably unlucky not to record more goalscoring contributions during the 2021/22 campaign.

He may have been a vital player in the Welsh capital – but he’s unlikely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet at parent club Manchester City next season, going out on loan to Hamburg earlier in the campaign before returning to the UK.

Failing to make a single appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side this term, Doyle looks set for another loan spell with AFC Bournemouth and Cardiff both thought to be interested in a move for him.

And though there was previously hope for the latter in their quest to recruit him once more, Wales Online are now reporting that he is more likely to be plying his trade higher in the second tier or even in the top flight during the 2022/23 campaign with a fresh loan move likely to be sanctioned.

The Verdict:

The 20-year-old has been a force going forward and if you were to extrapolate his statistics throughout the entire season, he would have at least four goals and six assists to his name, probably more and that isn’t a bad total at all.

As a goalscoring midfielder, he could be a real difference-maker for the Bluebirds next season in ensuring they record an improved finish next season, though it remains to be seen whether a loan move back to the Cardiff City Stadium will be sanctioned.

Officials at the Etihad Stadium will be wary that the midfielder is in his twenties now though and they will be keen to push him on to a higher level – but it’s currently unclear how much game time he would get at a higher level.

If he can develop more at Cardiff with more playing time under his belt, then Steve Morison’s side are likely to be in a decent position to recruit him once more but they will probably face a bitter battle for his signature.

Doyle has already become accustomed to life in the Welsh capital though and this is an advantage they hold over others in the race, so you certainly wouldn’t rule out a return to his former loan club if assurances on playing time are received.