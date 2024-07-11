Highlights Cardiff City close to signing Calum Chambers from Aston Villa, pending medical.

Cardiff City are reportedly closing in on the signing of Aston Villa's Calum Chambers.

According to a recent reveal from WalesOnline's Cardiff City correspondent Glen Williams, the Bluebirds are set to sign Chambers on a permanent deal subject to a medical, which is understood to be scheduled.

Chambers has made close to 200 appearances in the Premier League, having turned out for Aston Villa alongside the likes of Fulham, Southampton and Arsenal.

Although talks have progressed quickly over the last few days, Chambers is believed to have been a long-term target for Cardiff. Erol Bulut's side are also set to sign Chris Willock following his exit from Championship rivals QPR.

