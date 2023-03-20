Cardiff City will take Nottingham Forest centre-back Osa Solomon on trial tomorrow and will be monitoring him for at least five days, according to a report from Allnigeriasoccer.com.

The same report states that he's scheduled to take part in a friendly for the Bluebirds before he returns to the City Ground, with the Welsh outfit set to weigh up whether to offer him a contract at the Cardiff City Stadium or not.

Some of their Championship rivals and teams from League One are also believed to be monitoring the Nigerian at this point - but it's Sabri Lamouchi's side who have pounced first - with the Bluebirds already weighing up the possibility of strengthening their side ahead of the summer.

According to Allnigeriasoccer.com, talks are yet to start at the City Ground regarding a new contract for him and this could enable Lamouchi's men to recruit him on a very cheap deal, with his deal in the East Midlands due to expire at the end of the campaign.

He was supposed to spend the rest of this season on loan at Redditch United but with his loan being cut short, that has allowed Cardiff to swoop in and weigh up whether the 19-year-old would be a good fit for them.

As mentioned though, they could face competition from other EFL teams for his signature.

The Verdict:

In terms of his future at Forest, his current club have recruited a lot of players and it would be difficult to see him breaking into the Reds' first team anytime soon.

Not only are the likes of Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna, Moussa Niakhate, Willy Boly and Felipe available as options for Steve Cooper when they are fit - but Steve Cook is still at their disposal as well.

In fairness, Cook could easily move on in the summer because it seems as though he's surplus to requirements at the City Ground. Even with this in mind though, his senior minutes will probably be limited for the foreseeable future.

With this, he should probably be looking to move on and a switch to Cardiff could work out for him considering they don't have a huge amount of options in this department.

Perry Ng may be able to operate there - but he may be required at right-back at different points and Cedric Kipre is only at the Cardiff City Stadium on loan, so it's an area they definitely need to address.

Solomon may not be a regular starter straight away - but he probably has a decent chance of winning more senior minutes in the Welsh capital than he will at the City Ground.