Cardiff City are one of several Championship clubs reportedly chasing the signature of Nantes right-back Ronaël Pierre-Gabriel, according to L'Équipe.

The French newspaper has reported that the 25-year-old defender is out of favour at Nantes and has been listed for transfer away from the Ligue 1 club.

Pierre-Gabriel was signed in the summer on a free transfer from Bundesliga side Mainz 05 and has previously played for Saint-Étienne and Espanyol.

L'Équipe reported that Cardiff City and several other Championship sides are pursuing the French defender's signature, but face competition from MLS side Toronto FC.

Discussions between Nantes and Toronto are said to be ongoing, as interest from Championship sides continues to grow.

Pierre-Gabriel's future

L'Équipe's report suggests that Toronto are leading the way for the defender and the Bluebirds would likely need to act quickly to attract him to South Wales.

If the Bluebirds decide to sign Pierre-Gabriel, he would most likely be the second choice to Perry Ng, who is the clear favourite in that area of the pitch.

The Frenchman is a particularly defensive full back and his lack of creativity would not translate well to English football, where full-backs are expected to contribute to the attacking output, pushing forward and overlapping the wingers.

If Cardiff decide to play with a more defensive option on the right, then the 25-year-old would certainly be a viable choice.

The defender's career so far

The French defender has played for seven different clubs at the age of 26, failing to settle anywhere for an extended period of time since leaving Saint-Étienne in the summer of 2018.

Pierre-Gabriel has played for France at youth level, featuring for the under-18s, under-19s, and under-21s on limited occasions.

He has made 148 senior appearances but has played just 12 times for Nantes this season, since joining the French club in the summer.

The 25-year-old's defending is his most useful asset. In his 12 Nantes appearances, he has averaged 1.3 tackles per game, 1.8 ball recoveries per game, and 1.9 clearances per game. (Sofascore).

The Saint-Étienne academy graduate is somewhat lacking in creativity for a fullback, scoring just two senior goals and providing four assists in his near 150 senior matches.

Cardiff's current right-back options

Cardiff have kept seven clean sheets in 26 games in the first half of the season. The Bluebirds currently have two players who have featured at right back this season.

Perry Ng is the clear first-choice option and has played 24 times in the Championship for playoff-chasing Cardiff. He has been one of Cardiff's most important players since joining in 2021 and has played 131 times.

Mahlon Romeo has featured eight times in the division, starting on three occasions this season. The former Millwall defender has seen significantly reduced game time this season compared to last season when he made 33 Championship appearances.

Pierre-Gabriel vs Cardiff City right backs 2023/24 Player Appearances Goals Assists Tackles per Game Interceptions per Game Ronaël Pierre-Gabriel 12 0 0 1.3 0.7 Perry Ng 24 4 2 2.6 1.8 Mahlon Romeo 8 0 0 1 0.8 Data as of January 11, 2023 (Sofascore)