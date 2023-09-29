It has been an excellent start to the 2023/24 Championship season for Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds have been a side that has fallen away in the last few years, going from top-six contenders to relegation fodder.

That has resulted in several changes in managers and players coming and going from the club.

This summer was no different after another below-par season, and their choice of manager may have surprised many, given he wasn’t really known to English supporters.

However, Erol Bulut has taken to life as manager in the Championship very well and has got Cardiff in the play-off picture after eight games.

There is, of course, a long way to go in the season, but the signs are that Cardiff may have made a good managerial appointment for a change.

It is unclear what the season holds for the Bluebirds, but if they keep winning games of football, they are going to have to be taken seriously for a possible play-off place.

As we wait to see how the season goes for Cardiff, here at Football League World, we have looked at the best pubs for home and away fans that are near the Cardiff City Stadium…

What are the best pubs for home fans near the Cardiff City Stadium?

Away from football, Cardiff is known for being a place that people go to enjoy nights out, so for football fans home or away, there seem to be a few good pub options for them to choose from.

The city centre is always a popular destination for supporters, as the train station is situated in the middle of a square mile of pubs, so many who travel by train stay in that area.

However, there are still pubs closer to the ground, and here are a few that Cardiff supporters should look out for.

There is the St. Canna’s Alehouse, which is a 15-minute walk from the stadium. It is a small pub that has limited range of beers, but it boasts some of the nicest crafts of beers and has indoor and outdoor seating.

Another pub is The Grange, and this is a traditional pub, which offers a range of different alcoholic drinks and even food, which can be a pizza from their beer garden’s pizza oven.

The Cornwall is another pub and is said to be a favourite for Cardiff fans, as it again is just a 15-minute walk to the stadium and offers various drinks and food, as well as all the live sport that is on TV.

What are the best pubs for away fans near the Cardiff City Stadium?

As expected, there may not be as many pubs for away supporters as there is for home fans, as police like to keep the fans in an area altogether and obviously, they are only there for a short time.

One pub that is an option for travelling fans is The Lansdowne, this is a pub that is open to both home and away fans.

It is a traditional award-winning pub, that offers real ales, craft beers, and pub food. It also offers local and international beers, as well as many other drinks.

Another facility for away visitors is the Gol Centre, which is said to be an eight-minute walk from the Cardiff City Stadium. The centre charges £5 for parking, but this is returned to customers in the form of a bar voucher which can be used against purchases of Hot Dogs, alcoholic and soft drinks, tea and coffee and confectionery.

So, it seems Cardiff has lots to offer its home and away supporters when it comes to drinks before and after the game.