Cardiff City, Swansea City and Newport County affected by latest government decision

The Welsh Government have made the decision that all sporting fixtures are to be playing behind closed doors from Boxing Day.

This means that, until further notice, Cardiff City and Swansea City home games will be played behind closed doors with supporters set to be able to watch from home as they were for the majority of the 2020/21 campaign. The decision could put the Bluebirds and the Swans at a disadvantage from a home support perspective but it has been made with the best interests of their supporters at heart given the rise in coronavirus cases and concerns over the Omicron variant.

It remains to be seen how long the clubs’ matches will be played behind closed doors, but if recent history is anything to go by these types of decisions are not made or lifted lightly and it could be a long while before we see Swans, Bluebirds and Newport County supporters roaring their teams on in South Wales.

As mentioned in Cardiff’s club statement, the EFL will be working with the Welsh authorities to see what they can offer in terms of financial support for the two clubs who are set to suffer a significant loss in revenue due to the decrease in matchday income.

It is going to be a little bit strange if the Championship is to continue operating normally with just two sides playing their home games behind closed doors.

A domino effect has taken place in the last couple of years, but not like this in English football with certain teams having different restrictions imposed upon them.

It is of course just the nature of the beast with Cardiff and Swansea obeying a different government than the rest of the teams in their division, with Newport County of League Two also affected by the news. There seems to be a lot of uncertainty around how long this ruling will go on for but for now, the Welsh clubs will be reverting back to their methods of coping with behind closed doors football that they carried out in 2020/21.