Cardiff City pulled off one of the most extraordinary comebacks this season on the weekend, as they came from behind to beat title-chasing Ipswich Town at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Despite results and performances not quite going their way so far in the campaign, the Bluebirds were on a three-match winning streak when they welcomed the Tractor Boys into the Welsh capital on Saturday.

The two teams were in very different places in the league. Ipswich were second in the league and were the highest scoring team in the division.

Meanwhile, Cardiff had struggled for goals all season, and were languishing in mid-table with only faint hopes of reaching the play-off places.

The result of the game seemed like a forgone conclusion, so what actually happened came as a big shock.

Cardiff came from behind to beat Ipswich in injury time

Cardiff came from behind to seal an impressive 2-1 win in injury time against Ipswich.

The Tractor Boys took the lead in the second half when Kieffer Moore found the net from a right angle, with an impressive finish that was reminiscent of his days playing for the Bluebirds.

While they had some good chances in the game, it took until the 95th minute before Ryan Wintle found the equaliser, before Callum O'Dowda scored a winner in the 100th minute to secure the Bluebirds' fourth victory in the row in the Championship.

The loss saw Ipswich drop down to third in the league, while Cardiff rose to tenth place, just five points away from the play-off places in the Championship.

Moore's opener is the one negative about the game

The one thing that will be stick out in City fans' minds is the scorer of the opener.

Seeing Moore net again at the Cardiff City Stadium brings back memories of his time with the Bluebirds, where he was the most impressive striker at the club since the days of Jay Bothroyd and Michael Chopra.

The Wales international joined the club from Wigan in 2020, and scored 20 goals in his first season at the club. He helped Cardiff finish eighth in the league, with Neil Harris and Mick McCarthy both taking charge during the campaign.

Moore left for Bournemouth the following year, helping the Cherries win promotion to the Premier League. However, he quickly fell out of favour at the Vitality Stadium, and was heavily linked with a move away in January of this year.

Cardiff were one of the clubs heavily linked with a move for Moore as far as last year, and were disappointed when the Welshman joined promotion-chasing Ipswich instead.

He's impressed so far at Ipswich, replacing injured striker George Hirst very effectively at the tip of the Tractor Boys' attack. With six goals in nine games since joining the club in January, giving him one of the best goal-to-game ratios in the league, and ranking him among to the top forwards in the division.

Kieffer Moore stats for Ipswich Town - Transfermarkt Appearances Starts Minutes Goals Assists 9 8 690 6 1

Seeing him reject the club for a better prospect must have stung, but was understandable given the situation at Cardiff compared to at Portman Road.

Seeing him score at the Cardiff City Stadium will have left a sour taste in the fans mouth, but the two goals in injury time to win the game will have quickly erased any ill-will towards their former target man.