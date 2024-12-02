The Cardiff City Fan Advisory Board have written an open letter to chairman Mehmet Dalman and chief executive Ken Choo amid the club's ongoing managerless spell.

The Bluebirds have been under the stewardship of interim boss Omer Riza ever since Erol Bulut was sacked on 22nd September, following a 2-0 defeat to Leeds United.

As reported by Wales Online, Riza flew out to Malaysia during the November international break to hold discussions with club owner Vincent Tan regarding his future.

But over two months on from his appointment as interim boss, the 45-year-old is still yet to receive clarity over whether he will become permanent manager, despite the fact he has guided the Bluebirds out of the relegation zone after a disastrous start to the campaign overseen by Bulut.

Meanwhile, PA sports reporter Phil Blanche revealed via X that former Swansea City boss Steve Cooper would 'relish' the opportunity to manage Cardiff, but is concerned about fan reactions due to his Swans past.

Cardiff City Fan Advisory Board issue open letter

A statement from the Bluebirds' Fan Advisory Board read: "Following discussions among all official Cardiff City supporters organisations, there is complete unanimity and agreement behind this letter which has been penned expressing deep concern with the current situation at the football club."

The letter said: "Dear Mehmet and Ken,

"As we head towards the midpoint of the season, we write this open letter, on behalf of Cardiff City supporters to you.

"This letter has been agreed upon by all Cardiff City Supporter organisations (The Cardiff City Supporters Club, The Cardiff City Trust, The Cardiff City Disabled Supporters Association and the Fan Advisory Board).

"We are seeking constructive conversation and want to raise the serious concerns surrounding the current situation at the Club - particularly the lack of any clear short-term and long-term plans for the football club.

"Once again, the club regrettably finds itself in a precarious position at the bottom end of the table, with no full-time manager, no clarity on (the) hiring process and no clear plan or strategy evidenced.

"Supporters continue to voice frustration with the lack of communication from the owner Sri Vincent Tan, either directly or via his directors, leaving an interim manager in the impossible position of fielding questions which should be answered by an executive function.

"The Fan Advisory Board believes that we are close to, if not already experiencing, a significant shift in supporter opinion that could result in irreversible toxicity and apathy almost irrespective of results on the pitch.

"We feel that the club remain stuck in a cycle of perpetual failure, there’s a loss of confidence by fans in the club’s ability to make the right decisions, having been in this erratic pattern for several years.

"The lessons of the past have not been learned, reflected in seven managers in just four years.

"You have had over 70 days to find and appoint a first-team manager, and it is indicative of the lack of leadership, overall strategy, and footballing knowledge at the club.

"We do not doubt that everyone is working hard, but the club is in dire need of a clear plan and better communication from the boardroom to Cardiff City supporters.

"At a recent fans parliament you committed to better communication, this has not been forthcoming.

"Therefore, we call for:

· Urgent communication to the fans on the current managerial situation and the process involved in hiring.

· A clear, coherent, and credible plan for the immediate season and a long-term plan which outlines how the club plan to break the cycle of failure and progress on and off the pitch.

· A commitment to complete transparency and honesty through more frequent communication to supporters, working hand in hand with supporter organisations.

"We look forward to hearing from you.

"Regards,

"The Cardiff City Fan Advisory Board."

Bluebirds supporter frustrations are understandable

While interim boss Riza has guided the club out of the bottom-three, the Bluebirds are still just two points above the relegation zone, and are now winless in five games.

Championship standings Pos Team P GD Pts 20 Cardiff 18 -11 17 21 Plymouth 18 -20 17 22 Hull 18 -9 15 23 QPR 18 -11 15 24 Portsmouth 16 -12 13

Without the presence of a permanent manager in charge, it is difficult for supporters to envisage the future that lies ahead, especially with the January transfer window just around the corner.

Furthermore, some Bluebirds supporters may not get behind the potential appointment of Cooper, given the fact that he spent two years in charge of bitter rivals Swansea from 2019-2021.