Cardiff City suffer potential setback as they eye Leeds United swoop

Cardiff City could be set to find it difficult trying to sign Cody Drameh again for next season with reports stating that he is eyeing pushing for a first-team spot at Leeds United.

Drameh had an excellent season at Cardiff, with him impressing greatly during his loan spell there after joining in January.

Indeed, Cardiff manager Steve Morison has already gone on record saying he wants to get Drameh back in some capacity for next season but that might prove a tough task.

Indeed, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Drameh has reportedly told Leeds manager Jesse Marsch that he wants to stay and fight for a first-team spot at Elland Road for the 22/23 campaign, if the opportunity is there to do so.

The Verdict

This doesn’t rule out Cardiff from a move for Drameh but it certainly paints a picture of what the player wants to do.

He’d surely be happy enough heading back to Cardiff if that is what happens this summer but he has made his priorities known and it remains to be seen what Marsch does with that information.

He’s a bright player, and it’s important that the best decision is made for his development and future.