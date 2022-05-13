Cardiff City suffer potential double transfer blow

Former Cardiff City loanees Tommy Doyle and Cody Drameh are likely to be the subject of interest from sides higher up the Championship and in the Premier League during the summer, according to a report from Wales Online.

The duo were integral in keeping the Bluebirds away from relegation danger during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign, coming in during the January window and making an instant impact for Steve Morison’s side.

20-year-old Doyle, who came in from Manchester City, proved to be a real spark in the middle of the park for the second-tier outfit, recording two goals and three assists in 19 league appearances and was perhaps unlucky not to have added to that total.

And Leeds United’s Drameh was also a useful asset, establishing himself as a considerable attacking threat and allowing Perry Ng to take up a starting spot at centre-back, a position the Liverpool-born defender has thrived in.

Like Doyle, Drameh had three assists to his name during his spell at the Cardiff City Stadium, though it’s currently unclear whether he or his fellow loanee will return during the summer window.

They have already been linked with a move to AFC Bournemouth and Wales Online sources believe both will be heading to clubs in a higher position than the Bluebirds despite a return not being ruled out yet.

The Verdict:

It would be no surprise to see them take the step up after enjoying decent spells in the Welsh capital but it may be beneficial for both if they move to a team competing for promotion in the second tier before taking the step back up.

Drameh will obviously want Leeds to remain afloat in the top flight – but their potential relegation could see Luke Ayling leave and that may open up a starting spot for the 20-year-old who will be desperate to make his mark at Elland Road.

Knowing he has already proven his worth in the second tier, Jesse Marsch or his potential successor is likely to include him in the first-team squad in West Yorkshire and give him a chance to shine in pre-season, something that may even happen if they remain in the top tier.

For Doyle, it will be slightly more difficult because Pep Guardiola’s side will want to be in the hunt for the quadruple every season and with that, may be reluctant to use their more inexperienced players.

With this, another loan move looks inevitable and Cardiff should hold out hope that they can recruit him if a move to a club competing at a higher level doesn’t materialise for the midfielder.