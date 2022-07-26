Cardiff City strike transfer agreement with Aston Villa

Cardiff City have continued their transfer business with the signing of Aston Villa youngster Jaden Philogene-Bidace on a season-long loan deal.

The Bluebirds have been incredibly active in the transfer market this summer, with the South Wales outfit getting a lot of their business done before their divisional rivals.

Some 12 new faces had already arrived at the Cardiff City Stadium, and now Philogene-Bidace has made it number 13 after agreeing to a temporary switch to the Welsh capital.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Stoke City, where he featured 11 times in the Championship for the Potters, scoring once in a match against Swansea City.

As far as his Villa career has gone so far though, Philogene-Bidace has been waiting for his break, having made just five appearances in all competitions for the Midlands club.

The arrivals of Leon Bailey and Emi Buendia in the last 12 months though have blocked the winger’s path into Steven Gerrard’s plans though, and he will now continue his development under Steve Morison.

The Verdict

Considering Morison has not played with wingers for the majority of his tenure as Cardiff manager, it will be interesting to see where Philogene-Bidace fits in.

The Villa youngster did feature briefly in a number 10 role for Stoke last season, but most of his showings came when Michael O’Neill showed tactical flexibility and used him as a left winger who cuts inside.

Morison may have do to a bit of the same to accommodate Bidace, who probably wouldn’t suit being a striker in a front two.

This is quite an exciting signing for Cardiff though, who now have a lot of irons in the fire when it comes to players who have a bit of flair and creativity in the final third.