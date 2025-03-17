New Cardiff City recruit Sekou Kaba has claimed that Stoke City, Swansea City and Norwich City were all interested in his signature as he departed Manchester United.

That’s according to the latest report from Africa Foot, who revealed that the teenage talent had a quartet of second tier sides after him before he signed on the dotted line for the Bluebirds at the start of the month.

The Guinean will join up with the Welsh side’s under-21 squad after making the move from Old Trafford, while also being eligible for the under-18 side after signing a professional deal with Omer Riza’s outfit.

The hope is that the 17-year-old will progress into a valuable attacking asset in the years to come, with a number of Championship sides left ruing the forward’s decision a matter of weeks ago.

Sekou Kaba reveals Stoke City, Swansea City, Norwich City interest before Cardiff City move

Plenty is expected of Kaba after he made the move to Cardiff a fortnight ago, with the young star passing through the Derby County academy before spending the last two years on the books at Manchester United.

With the world still at his feet, the Bluebirds will be hoping they have snatched a gem from the hands of their EFL rivals after tempting the attacker to move to the Welsh capital, with the forward confirming the raft of interest coming his way over the past few weeks.

Speaking to Africa Foot, Kaba said: “Several clubs were interested in me, including Stoke City, Swansea City, and Norwich City. But after discussing it with my management team, we decided Cardiff was the best option.

“And we have absolutely no regrets about this decision. It’s an ideal setting for a great experience and to progress.

Championship bottom six (17/3/25) Team P W D L Pts Hull City 38 10 11 17 41 Stoke City 38 9 12 17 39 Cardiff City 38 9 12 17 39 Derby County 38 10 8 20 38 Luton Town 38 9 8 21 35 Plymouth Argyle 38 7 12 19 33

“I chose Cardiff because it offers me a more direct path to the first team. I’ll be playing with the U21s rather than the U18s, which is a real plus for my development.”

Cardiff City will hope patience pays off with Sekou Kaba deal

Cardiff had to wait for over a month to get finalisation of the deal for Kaba, with the move finally getting over the line in the first week of March.

They will be hoping that it was well worth the wait to bring the forward to the club, with the fact that he is being thrown straight in with the under-21s a sign of his glowing potential at such a tender age.

While there can be little expectation of him being in contention for the first-team before the end of the campaign, City will be looking to get him up to speed over the summer, and he could well be in contention for a place in the first-team squad if he impresses in his new surroundings.

With 48 goals in 28 games for Derby at youth level, there is no question the new recruit knows where the back of the net is, and if the Bluebirds can see some of that talent on the pitch in the years to come, they could have an exciting talent on their hands.