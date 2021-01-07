Cardiff City step up pursuit of 24-y/o transfer target as bid made

Cardiff City have made an offer for Crewe right-back Perry Ng, as they look to tie up a deal for the player in January.

The 24-year-old has been impressive for The Railwaymen over the past few years, and he particularly shone last season as the side won promotion from League Two.

He has adapted to the third tier with ease, and with Ng’s contract up in the summer, a move has been on the cards.

And, it was reported this morning that Neil Harris is determined to win the race for the player, and the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (15:06) revealed that the Bluebirds have now made an ‘undisclosed offer’ for Ng.

Whether that’s enough to finalise a deal this month remains to be seen, although, as mentioned, Ng’s contract situation means that this is the last time for Crewe to get a fee for the academy graduate.

Right-back has been something of a problem position for the Bluebirds this season, with Jordi Osei-Tutu having missed the past few months through injury.

The verdict

This would be a very smart bit of business for Cardiff, as Ng won’t command a big fee and he has the potential to improve significantly.

His performances for Crewe have been superb for some time, and he thoroughly deserves the chance to move to the Championship.

Ultimately, there doesn’t seem to be many obstacles to stopping this going through, so even if the initial bid isn’t accepted, you could see this happening this month.

