Cardiff City starlet all-but confirms Manchester United move as he sends message to Bluebirds

Cardiff City wonderkid Gabriele Biancheri has all-but confirmed his impending switch to Premier League giants Manchester United by issuing his goodbyes to the Bluebirds on social media.

The 16-year-old forward has thanked the club on Twitter for all that they have done for him in the nine years he has spent at City, but has revealed he is leaving the South Wales outfit for pastures new.

And his next move is expected to be to Old Trafford, with a four-year scholarship deal lined up for the teenager at the Red Devils, according to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Per the Italian reporter, United have fended off interest from two or three other English teams to land Biancheri, who has completed medical tests at the club in advance of his deal being confirmed.

Think you’re a hardcore Cardiff City fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 In what year were Cardiff founded? 1866 1877 1888 1899

Biancheri has notched 22 goal contributions for Cardiff in all age groups this season – 17 of those being goals – and was wanted by Chelsea last summer.

However, he remained at City and was handed his under-21’s debut by the club earlier in the season against Wolves, in which he came off the bench to score in.

The Wales under-17 international though has played his final match for the Bluebirds as he looks set for a switch to one of the giants of world football in the form of United.

The Verdict

Once Biancheri started showing scoring form for Cardiff’s youth sides and then stepped up to the under-21’s, it was perhaps inevitable that a massive team would come calling.

The likes of Manchester United are able to sweep up from the lower graded academies if they see fit, and that is exactly what they have done here with Biancheri.

They will only have to pay minimal compensation because of his age and in just a few months time when he turns 17, Biancheri will become a professional at Old Trafford, which shows how highly the club clearly rate him.

Cardiff have produced some talented kids of their own such as Aaron Ramsey and Joe Ledley in the 21st century, but Biancheri is not one of those who will be making the same journey as that particular Welsh international pairing.