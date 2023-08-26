Highlights Cardiff City are willing to let goalkeeper Ryan Allsop leave the club in the final days of the summer transfer window.

As a result, the 31-year-old now looks set to join the Bluebirds' Championship rivals, Hull City, in a permanent move.

Cardiff's new manager, Erol Bulut, is happy to let Allsop go because of the faith he has in his side's other goalkeeping options.

Cardiff City are happy to let goalkeeper Ryan Allsop leave the club during this summer's transfer window.

That's according to a report from Hull Live, who say the Bluebirds are set to let the 31-year-old leave in order for him to complete a move to their Championship rivals, Hull City.

How has Allsop done since joining Cardiff?

Allsop joined Cardiff back in the summer of 2022, arriving on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Derby County.

The goalkeeper initially established himself as the Bluebirds' first-choice between the posts in the Welsh capital, making 43 appearances for the club as they finished 21st in the Championship table last season.

However, injury prevented Allsop from featuring for Cardiff at the end of last season, and it has also prevented him from featuring at the start of the current campaign.

As things stand, the goalkeeper is now into the final 12 months of his contract with Cardiff, potentially making this their final chance to cash in on the 31-year-old.

Now it looks as though the Bluebirds are set to do that, with Allsop seemingly set for a move to the MKM Stadium.

Cardiff's stance on Allsop transfer revealed

According to this latest update, Cardiff are now happy to let the goalkeeper leave the club before the summer transfer window closes on Thursday night.

As such, the 31-year-old now looks set to make a move across the Championship to join Hull, where he will provide competition between the posts for Matt Ingram.

It is thought that Allsop will join Hull on a permanent deal, with the Tigers set to pay a nominal fee for the services of the goalkeeper.

Recently appointed Cardiff manager Erol Bulut is apparently willing to let Allsop go, as he has confidence in his other senior goalkeeping options, Arsenal loanee Runar Alex Runarsson, and the experienced Jak Alnwik.

Cardiff currently sit 20th in the Championship table, having taken just one point from their opening three league games of the season, ahead of their clash with fellow early strugglers Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.

Hull meanwhile, are sixth in the early standings, with seven points to their name, albeit they have played a game more than the majority of the rest of the division, after they drew 1-1 at home to Bristol City on Friday night.

Are Cardiff making the right decision in letting Allsop go to Hull?

It does feel as though this is an understandable decision for Cardiff to make over the future of Allsop.

With Runarsson and Alnwik also on the books, they do have other reliable options they can turn to between the posts in his absence.

Indeed, his contract situation also means they may need to take the chance to get a fee for while they can, and although it may only be a nominal one, the fact that they originally signed him on a free means they will still be making something of a profit here.

Runarsson will expect to play while he is on loan, and Allsop will not want to lose his number one spot, so they may be doing right by the player in allowing him to go and play elsewhere too, so this may be the right call for Cardiff to make on Allsop's situation.