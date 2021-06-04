Cardiff City stance over future of key player outlined ahead of potential transfer interest

Cardiff City could cash in on forward Kieffer Moore this summer if they were to receive an offer around the £15 million mark, according to the latest update from Wales Online.

Moore enjoyed an excellent first season with the Bluebirds in the Championship and he fired in an impressive tally of 20 goals in his 42 league appearances. The 28-year-old is now set to be a key part of Wales’ squad for the European championships this summer and that could potentially put him even more in the shop window.

Mick McCarthy has already indicated that if Moore has a good tournament for Wales it could well see his value rise to around £20 million. That shows just how well the forward has done over the last year since he made the switch from Wigan Athletic for around £2 million last summer. It would also represent a major profit for Cardiff in such a short space of time.

Wales Online’s latest update reveals that the finances of the club dictate that if they were to receive an offer in the region of £15 million then they would find it very difficult to turn down this summer. It remains to be seen whether any side would be willing stump up that kind of fee for the Wales international though at this stage.

The verdict

Moore is clearly Cardiff’s biggest asset at the moment and given they may need to raise funds in the transfer window in order to reinvest in other players it could be that they are forced to cash in on him. The Wales international though might well be the player that could help them secure a return to the Premier League with his goals so it is a major dilemma for them.

You could understand them taking an offer of around £15 million for Moore. It would mean a £13 million profit and leave a lot of funds to bring in replacements and strengthen other areas. However, it would also mean that McCarthy’s side would lose a lot of goals out of the side and that might be something that is difficult to replace.

£15 million might seem steep for a potential suitor to pay, but there are only a handful of players who can get 20 goals in a Championship campaign. Therefore there might well be teams that are interested in him at that sort of price.