Cardiff City slammed by key Crewe figure following transfer bid for 24-year-old player

Crewe Alexandra manager David Artell has lambasted Cardiff City in their pursuit of defender Perry Ng, whilst also having some harsh words for the player’s agent.

Bluebirds boss Neil Harris has identified right back as a problem position in his line-up, with Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu struck down for most of the season so far with a hamstring injury.

Leandro Bacuna has been filling in there, but Crewe skipper Ng is seemingly the number one target this month for Harris, and a bid was reported to have been made yesterday by Sky Sports (Transfer Centre, 15:06).

In addition to the reported bid, Harris confirmed the 24-year-old is a player that his scouting team have watched, without saying for definite that he’s a transfer target, but reading between the lines it seemed pretty clear what was going on.

Ng is a graduate of the notorious Crewe academy and is thought to be one of the top right backs in the third tier of English football, although he’s currently serving a six-match ban after being found guilty of spitting at an opponent.

Artell has insisted that the Railwaymen do not need to sell Ng this month as they are in a healthy financial position, and had some choice words for both the Bluebirds and the player’s representative.

“I think we have responded (to the offer), but it didn’t warrant a response, it was disgusting,” Artell said.

“It came about through an agent who is trying to force a deal. He’s not working for us because we don’t pay agents.

“He’s trying to get a deal going, but he’s miles away – between here and Mars to be honest.

“Perry understands that. He’s been a terrific leader and a terrific captain. He’s got another four months if he runs down his contract, but if he doesn’t we have him for another few years.

“I’ve spoken to his agent and he was fuming about how the ‘deal’ came about.”

The Verdict

Well you can’t accuse Artell of shirking his words, can you?

He’s been pretty clear in his assessment of the whole situation, and it would be no surprise now if Crewe simply refuse to deal with the Bluebirds anymore.

If you take Artell’s comments at face value, then it looks like Ng will remain at the club until at least June, which is when he can talk to other English league clubs about a free transfer away from Gresty Road.

Until then he is a Crewe player unless someone comes in with a bid that is just too good to turn down – but they’d have to do it in the right way if they don’t want to face the wrath of Artell.