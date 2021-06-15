Cardiff City showing interest in 12-goal striker

Cardiff City are interested in a potential move for Solihull Moors striker Kyle Hudlin, The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has revealed.

Hudlin joined Solihull last year, and has so far scored 12 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for the National League side.

That has already seen the likes of Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday linked with the 20-year-old, who at 6ft 9in, is said to be the tallest outfield player in British football.

Now it seems as though interest in bringing Hudlin to the Football League is growing even further.

According to this latest update from Nixon, Cardiff have now enquired about the potential signing of Hudlin, as they look to continue their summer business.

Cardiff. Asking around about big front man Kyle Hudlin at Solihull. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 15, 2021

The Bluebirds have already completed one attacking signing this summer, with James Collins joining following the expiry of his contract with Championship rivals Luton Town.

As things stand there is a year remaining on Hudlin’s current contract with Solihull, securing his future with the Midlands club until the end of next season.

The Verdict

This could be a decent signing for Cardiff, but it does feel like it could be one more for the future.

In Kieffer Moore and James Collins, the Bluebirds already have two strikers who are well-established when it comes to getting goals at Championship level.

As a result, I do think it would be hard for Hudlin to walk straight into the starting lineup ahead of those two, especially considering he will be making a massive step up in coming from the National League to the Championship.

Never the less, the 20-year-old is a player with plenty of potential to make an impact once he has adapted to that level – and he is at an age where he has time to that – while his height could make him a big asset, meaning it could still make sense for Cardiff to try and get a deal done here, before another side beats them to it.