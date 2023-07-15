Cardiff City's courtship of Aaron Ramsey and Chidera Ejuke has got pulses racing within the Welsh capital as of late, and it sends off a clear signal of their ambitions ahead of next term.

Despite spending the past two seasons fighting tooth and nail to avoid the peril of relegation to League One amid countless managerial changes, the hopeful school of thought is that Cardiff will be challenging higher up- or, at least, consolidated- in the months that follow.

On the face of it, such aspirations may appear as nothing more than blind optimism, but the mysterious yet wholly captivating managerial appointment of former-Fenerbache boss Erol Bulut, and the playing pedigree that he is striving to acquire during the off-season has produced a newborn feeling of justified excitement in this corner of the world.

That said, there is no denying that Cardiff, once again, are very much in need of a squad rebuild.

The term was brandished with positivity this time last year as Steve Morison, fueled by a progressive-minded, possession-orientated philosophy sought to recruit 17 fresh faces after navigating the choppy relegation waters the season before with a squad unaligned to his core managerial values, but despite the calibre of some of his signings, the summer transfer window was anything but a success- albeit with a few exceptions.

And while Cardiff firmly appear in more well-versed hands, not all of Bulut's recruits will have made hundreds of appearances for a leading Premier League outfit, or have formerly possessed an eight-figure price tag while posting world-class statistical metrics.

They are, of course, statement signings, luxuries that will almost certainly promise to enhance Cardiff's fortunes exponentially, but it would be difficult to see the Bluebirds bringing in too many players of that calibre.

So, although Cardiff should do anything but pause their pursuits of the duo, they must also utilize a more traditional recruitment strategy in tandem that has yielded so much success in the past and shop in the Premier League loan aisle.

Last season, Aston Villa's prodigy winger Jaden Philogene ignited the Cardiff City Stadium with a series of scintillating showings that encompassed skill, individualism and innovation that had not been witnessed by supporters for years, and his bearing in the side's eventual survival cannot be understated.

Temporary players proved to have a permanent impact the season before, too, with Tommy Doyle and Player of the Year winner Cody Drameh orchestrating decisive influences to keep Cardiff in the Championship under Morison, in a campaign where they were also fortunate to have double-digit assist man Ryan Giles on loan from Wolves until January.

In previous years, then-Liverpool duo Marko Grujic and Welsh International playmaker Harry Wilson were equally impressive, and though the aforementioned names arrived in different time frames, they have all collectively illuminated the importance and invaluable benefits of the loan market.

Indeed, these examples of definitive success prove that Cardiff can provide an advantageous accomodation for young, upcoming talents contracted to top-flight clubs, with the vast majority of the listed players going on to bigger and better things since- and this factor should be leveraged to strike a loan deal for Chelsea prospect Tino Anjorin.

Who is Chelsea's Tino Anjorin?

A product of Chelsea's vaunted youth system, Anjorin emerged from the club's conveyor belt in good company alongside the likes of Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Conor Gallagher, although he has not enjoyed a paralleled trajectory to some of his peers despite initially appearing as one of the most promising prospects at Cobham.

Instead, Anjorin has endured bitter luck with injuries that have prohibited him from coming close to reaching his undoubted potential as of present.

His first move away from Chelsea came in the form of a shock switch to Russia, in which then-Lokomotiv Moscow manager Ralf Rangnick likened Anjorin to Kevin De Bruyne, instered a £17m option-to-buy clause and brought the club's illustrious number 10 shirt- formerly donned by Paravozy icon Dmitri Loskov- out of retirement after a five-year hiatus in a bid to tantalize the playmaker.

It worked- though Anjorin's stay in Moscow did not.

Merely a matter of months into his Russian adventure, Anjorin sustained a detrimental metatarsal injury that soon proved conclusive to his time there, and a move to Huddersfield Town- who had credit in the bank with Chelsea owing to Levi Colwill's success- ensued, but that too followed the same fate.

Having arrived in West Yorkshire with the baggage of sustained injury peril, Anjorin was unable to make an immediate impact at Town and instead required time to reacclimatize and recover, making just eight appearances as Carlos Coberan's side romped towards the play-off final.

But Huddersfield were clearly impressed by what they had seen nonetheless and opted to bring him back for a second successive spell last summer, which had initially appeared vindicated as he scored a brace in a thrilling 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion before injuries would, once again, terminate the possibility of any progress away from West London.

Ironically, Anjorin did not feature for Huddersfield at all after their 1-0 home victory over Cardiff in September, where he was substituted for former-Bluebird Danny Ward upon the half-time interval, having also given away a penalty that was missed by Callum Robinson 20 minutes in.

That does not define Anjorin as a player, though.

A recent report from the Evening Standard detailed that Chelsea still harbor belief that the 21-year-old can make it at the club despite his physical shortcomings over the last few years, although they are seeking to sanction another loan switch before making an ultimatum on his future amid interest from England, France, the Netherlands and Denmark.

Now, as Cardiff gear up to announce further signings following the arrivals of Ike Ugbo, Dimitrios Goutas and Yakou Meite, they must ensure that they are among the sides engaging in an inevitable signature showdown for Anjorin.

Why would Chelsea's Tino Anjorin be a good signing for Cardiff City?

Anjorin's presence is married with a lengthy list of both pros and cons, and naturally, the hardships that he has faced with injuries cast understandable doubts, but, when he is at optimal fitness, the abundance of ability is clear for all to see.

A progressive playmaker and ball-carrier, Anjorin is a player who may not be capable of coping with the demanding, interminable rigors of Championship football 90 minutes a game two times a week, yet, he is a player who can summon a sprinkling of stardust single-handedly and possesses the proverbial sense of X-Factor with his ability to open up space and, indeed, football matches.

It also speaks volumes of his talent and ceiling that Chelsea, who have spent hundreds of millions upon attacking talent such as Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Nicholas Jackson to name a few, still maintain the vote of confidence that he can eventually graduate to their first-team on a routine basis following a productive season elsewhere.

Cardiff could well facilitate that, and given just how important it is for Bulut to reinforce his ammunition in the final third regardless of whether Ramsey and Ejuke sign or not, it is certainly a potential move that would provide dual benefit.

Last term, supporters were rightfully vocal of the lack of goals within the squad- Cardiff finished as the second-tier's second-lowest scorers with 41- though a striker, for example, usually tends to only be as good as the service he is supported with and the defecit of any real fluid consistent creativity in the team ultimately proved as the root of their problems in the forward areas.

Robinson, a striker by trade with the arsenal to operate as more of a number 10 due to his ability to link play and drop into deeper zones to start attacking interchanges, would have doubtlessly offered enhancement in this department if his campaign was not curtailed by injury shortly after Sabri Lamouchi's arrival, whereas homegrown starlet Rubin Colwill was primed for a significant season too, only to be blighted by various knockbacks.

Anjorin, at his best of course, would solve this conundrum, while the fact he can also operate on the right wing is enticing given the requirement for additions there as well.

Former-Liverpool wonderkid Sheyi Ojo returned to the club with much animation last summer having impressed within a previous loan stint, though his performances and distinct lack of end product have left much to be desired, and it is clear that he cannot be relied upon as a starting player moving forward.

So, all things considered, the signing of Anjorin would definitely be a sensible one on paper in spite of the startling drawbacks, and even if he is not fit enough to play more than 30 matches, for example, the fleeting moments of ingenuity that he can provide could still be hugely important for Cardiff next season.