After a long wait, Cardiff City finally have clarity over their managerial situation for next season with the news that Erol Bulut has signed a two-year extension at the club.

This means that Cardiff City can begin to start planning for the summer ahead, and Bulut will be keen to strengthen his squad this summer, so with his future sorted, it's full steam ahead at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Turkish manager showed what he's capable of in the transfer market last summer, bringing the likes of Aaron Ramsey to the club, along with using his knowledge of the European markets to bring Manolis Siopis and Dimitrios Goutas to the club from the Turkish Süper Lig.

The Bluebirds were actually under an embargo last summer, which meant they couldn't pay fees for players, but with that no longer the case, Cardiff will be looking to spend some money.

With that in mind, here are the players Cardiff City should be looking to sign this summer.

Dimitrios Giannoulis

Dimitrios Giannoulis left Norwich City this summer upon the expiration of his contract, and Erol Bulut should be looking to bring the left-back to the Welsh capital.

This is certainly an ambitious move, with the left-back signing a new deal a non-starter at the Canaries this summer, according to The Pink Un, but Cardiff City will have money to spend this summer, with Wales Online reporting that the Bluebirds will have a top six budget this coming season.

Cardiff need a left-back, with Jamilu Collins the only recognised left-back in the squad, and it's fair to say that the Ivorian has never really set the world alight.

Another thing that may work in Cardiff's favour is Giannoulis' nationality. The 28-year-old is a Greek international and the Bluebirds already have two on their books, in Manolis Siopis and Dimitrios Goutas, so perhaps this may help bring Giannoulis to the club.

Erol Bulut has vast knowledge of the Greek and Turkish markets, and as a free agent, he should target Giannoulis in the coming months.

Mustafa Eskihellaç

With Ollie Tanner's inexperience, Yakou Meite's poor form, Callum O'Dowda's injury woes and Callum Robinson falling out of favour, the Bluebirds should look to sign a winger this summer, and Gazientep's Mustafa Eskihellaç could be a suitable signing.

Erol Bulut, who managed Gazientep before moving to the Bluebirds, signed the 27-year-old winger Eskihellaç in the summer of 2022, and he has been a mainstay in their side in the Turkish Süper Lig this season.

Having signed him and worked with him before, Eskihellaç is a player that Bulut knows well, and his ability to play on both the left and right side could make him an attractive option.

He'd likely be affordable, and after recording two goals and four assists in 35 Süper Lig games, he could be a decent signing for the Bluebirds.

Brandon Thomas

Cardiff City's main priority this summer is signing a new striker, and PAOK man Brandon Thomas could fit the bill.

Born in Majorca to an English father of Welsh descent, Thomas has spent the last two seasons in Greece with PAOK and has scored 24 goals in 92 games, which is solid without being spectacular.

However, he has never played in English football before, and given his English and Welsh heritage, he might relish the prospect of playing for Cardiff.

Brandon Thomas' senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons(s) P G A Mallorca 2012-17 78 21 7 Rennes 2017-19 12 1 1 Osasuna 2018-21 47 6 3 Girona (Loan) 2020 10 2 1 Leganes (Loan) 2021 5 0 0 Malaga 2021-22 41 9 2 PAOK 2022- 92 24 7

Given Bulut's knowledge of the Greek market, the 29-year-old would almost certainly be a player that he is aware of, and he could be a good addition to Cardiff's ranks.

Thomas has previously played in France and Spain before for the likes of Rennes, Osasuna and Malaga, so perhaps a move to English football could tempt the striker given his links to both Wales and England, especially as his contract with PAOK expires this summer.