Cardiff City are on the hunt for a new manager after surprisingly parting company with Sabri Lamouchi.

Lamouchi arrived at the Cardiff City Stadium in January on a short-term contract until the end of the season with the club sitting just outside the Championship relegation zone.

After a difficult start to life in South Wales, Lamouchi began to improve the club's fortunes and he won six and drew two of his 18 games in charge to lead the Bluebirds to safety, finishing five points clear of 22nd-placed Reading, although they would have been relegated had it not been for the Royals' six-point deduction.

It was not enough to earn Lamouchi an extension, with the club confirming he will depart and revealing that they have "already begun the process of appointing a new management team".

While there are no rumours yet about potential replacements, one name who should be in the frame is former Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber.

The 46-year-old is reportedly a candidate for the Sunderland job, along with Matthias Jaissle and Francesco Farioli as the Black Cats weigh up whether to replace Tony Mowbray this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

But with Sunderland currently in play-off action and facing a potential final at Wembley at the end of the month, any decision on the managerial position is likely to be delayed and the Bluebirds should take advantage by making a move for Struber immediately.

Prior to Lamouchi, Cardiff's record of managerial appointments had been mixed, with Mick McCarthy, Steve Morison and Mark Hudson all failing to make an impact.

Owner Vincent Tan took a risk by hiring Lamouchi in a relegation battle, but it was a gamble that paid off and Struber would represent another exciting option instead of the usual names on the managerial merry-go-round.

In his previous Championship experience, Struber led Barnsley to an incredible great escape, securing survival on the final day of the 2019-20 season despite the club sitting bottom of the table, seven points from safety when he arrived.

The Austrian departed for New York Red Bulls in October 2020 and he achieved success with the MLS outfit, leading them to the play-offs in 2021 and 2022, as well as reaching the semi-finals of last year's US Open Cup.

Struber delivered a side playing attractive, attacking football during his time at Oakwell, delivering results and instilling a winning mentality at the club despite operating with a young, inexperienced squad.

This would fit the bill perfectly for the Bluebirds, who have also prioritised youth in recent years given their well-documented financial restrictions and his style of play would help to establish a identity at the club that has been lacking in recent years.

Struber has previous experience of a relegation battle which could prove vital should Cardiff find themselves towards the bottom of the table next season, but he has the ability to take the club forward and it would be a surprise to see them struggle under his guidance.

The fact Struber is admired by Sunderland is a significant endorsement of his abilities, while he was also reportedly considered by Premier League side Nottingham Forest in October.

It may be tough to convince Struber to make the move to the Cardiff City Stadium, but it would certainly be a statement appointment from the Bluebirds and one they should pursue.