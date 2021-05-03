Cardiff City should look to offload 32-year-old this summer as McCarthy begins squad revamp: Opinion

Cardiff City fans can feel optimistic about next season under the tutelage of Mick McCarthy.

Eyebrows were raised when the experienced manager took charge towards the end of January, but a remarkable winning run soon silenced any critics.

McCarthy has won 10 of his 21 games in charge of Cardiff since taking the reins in South Wales, and even though their hopes of finishing in the play-offs are over, an eighth-placed finish shouldn’t be scoffed at.

McCarthy will now go about strengthening his squad and bringing his own players in ahead of next season.

Unfortunately for the manager, his side are likely to be without influential loan stars Sheyi Ojo and Harry Wilson next season, with the pair thriving on loan from Liverpool this term.

In a season where loan players have made an impact, those attack-minded midfielders at the club have flattered to deceive.

Lee Tomlin is one of those players.

Tomlin has made only five appearances for Cardiff this season, with the 32-year-old battling injury and failing to feature since the end of October.

Since then, he has sporadically featured for the Under-23s’ and been in and out of Steve Morison’s side, and doesn’t look set to feature before the end of this season.

Heading into the summer, Tomlin will only have one year left on his contract, and at the age of 32, you have to question his long-term value.

This summer is likely be a tricky one for many clubs up and down the country, having missed out on some invaluable sources of income over the last year.

Tomlin is likely to be a high earner at the club, and even though injuries aren’t his fault, you do have to question whether he gives you value for money.

Cashing in this summer, rather than potentially losing him for nothing at the end of next season, would be smart business.