Cardiff City should make move for West Brom man to bolster inexperienced strike-force: Opinion

Cardiff City have enjoyed a positive start to the season, picking up six points from their opening three Championship games.

Their most recent win over Birmingham City was convincing, despite the narrow score line as defensively the Bluebirds were superb, with Ryan Allsop having a very quiet game.

It was as comfortable a 1-0 as you’d get in the second tier and it could have been more if it wasn’t for some missed chances.

Birmingham were on the other end of a contentious penalty decision as well and with Troy Deeney as their designated taker, the game could have easily finished 1-1 if that scenario played out.

It’s a performance that should give Morison some food for thought as to whether his frontline needs bolstering, with Max Watters missing some guilt-edged chances in the first half, while Kion Etete went close in the second half.

Whilst they have several good young, up and coming strikers, Cardiff do lack a physical, experienced number nine who has a positive track record at Championship level of putting chances away.

One player they should consider bringing in is Kenneth Zohore.

Zohore is a player many Cardiff fans will be familiar with, as he’s already spent three years in the Welsh capital between 2016 and 2019 before a move to West Brom in a deal worth up to £8 million.

The move to The Hawthorns hasn’t worked out though, with Steve Bruce telling Zohore he’s free to leave the Baggies this summer despite their striker crisis.

The Danish forward scored 22 goals in 84 games for the Bluebirds during his first stint there and would offer experience in the forward department, as well as a physicality none of the other current strikers possess.

Zohore has had injury troubles in years gone but, but if used as a rotation option with Cardiff’s young forward line, he could prove to be an asset for Morison’s side.

In addition, with Steve Bruce willing to let the forward go, it could be an easy deal to do from Cardiff’s perspective with the Dane being unfancied by his current club, although wages could be an issue.

Zohore did prove to be a handful during the 2020-21 season for Millwall, starting ten games and making another seven from the bench in a side that struggled to create chances.

Despite only managing to score two goals for the Lions, Cardiff have shown so far this season that they will create chances, and given a run of games, Zohore could find the form that earned him the big-money move to the Midlands three years ago.

Prolific strikers are expensive and with Cardiff lacking a significant budget and West Brom wanting to shift Zohore, it could be a move that makes sense for all parties.